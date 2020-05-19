Vince Young and Adrian Peterson in the Same Backfield? Mack Brown Says it Almost Happened

Imagine the great Vince Young and Adrian Peterson both clad in Burnt Orange playing side-by-side in the same backfield. Or Peterson's presence helping a young Colt McCoy through his freshman 2006 season.

According to a recent quote from Mack Brown, that scenario almost happened. While doing an interview with media the former Texas Longhorns and current North Carolina Tar Heels head coach lamented on who he considered his biggest miss when it came to recruiting at Texas.

"I would say it was probably Adrian Peterson. He was a great running back at Oklahoma. He was from East Texas. That’s probably one that got away that I thought we had a chance to get," Brown said during Monday's interview with The Charlotte Observer's Langston Wertz and other prep sports analysts.

While he didn't land the former Heisman finalist Peterson, Brown certainly got more hits than misses during his time on the Forty Acres. The Texas coaching legend pulled in top five classes on a consistent basis and his ability to talk to prospective players was legendary.

“He could talk me into eating a ketchup popsicle,” former Texas quarterback Beau Trahan once told told Texas Monthly.

“Coach Brown just makes you feel like you’ve been friends with him your whole life,” former Longhorns signal caller Chris Simms added.

Brown clearly hasn't lost that recruiting touch. In his first full recruiting cycle at North Carolina Brown's class currently holds the No. 3 overall class with 14 verbal commits.

