WATCH: Elite Texas Target Evan Stewart Shines In 2021 Debut

Texas target Evan Stewart shows off his elite speed in a crucial touchdown for Liberty High School

Liberty (Frisco, receiver Evan Stewart, a former Texas commit, has improved substantially over the past few months.

On Thursday, Stewart started strong with a 58-yard catch in a 50-49 win for Liberty.

Since de-committing in March, the speedster’s stock has risen dramatically. Now that Stewart is ranked as one of the top receivers in 2022, his commitment will be highly sought after.

Stewart currently sits as the No. 3 receiver and the No. 12 overall player in the country per SI All-American's recruiting rankings.

Said SI All-American of Stewart:

A truly explosive talent, the Texan is a big play waiting to happen no matter where he lines up. As fast or faster than all others at the position, Stewart flashes the blurring ability on tape with verified track times to support. However, the one-time Texas commitment isn't just a track star who can catch football, he is a football player who also runs track. Polish is present in his route-running ability and finishing ability, not to mention easy dynamics while operating in space. Stewart is one of the best angle-breakers in the class, making secondary prospects look foolish with his ability to come out of his breaks and/or get north-south on short to intermediate routes. As he fills out his frame and adds more functional strength,

While many schools have made offers, Stewart is primarily deciding between Florida, Texas, Alabama, and LSU. If Stewart joins Texas's 2022 receiver class, he will play alongside Lewisville TX product Armani Winfield.

According to 247 Sport’s Mike Roach, Texas's performance is a key factor in his decision.

“Of course I want to see them perform. If they can’t perform, I can’t really look that way. Of course, I’d love to help an organization out but they have to perform.”

How will the team perform? With just over a week until kick-off the Longhorns still haven’t decided on their starting quarterback. Rumors around the team are pointing towards Hudson Card taking the lead but an official decision hasn’t been made yet.

The Texas Longhorns will open the season on September 4th against Louisiana Lafayette.

