WATCH: Texas Coach NSFW Tirade On Team Bus

    • November 9, 2021
    WATCH: Texas Coach Bo Davis NSFW Tirade On Longhorns Team Bus

    The Texas Longhorns defensive line coach was not too happy about the team's demeanor following the big loss to Iowa State
    AUSTIN - Following the Texas Longhorns' embarrassing blowout loss to the Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday, many were left wondering as to what the state of the program would be. 

    And If critics thought that there needed to be a culture change with the Texas Longhorns Football program, it appears they may have been right. 

    On Tuesday afternoon an extremely loud and profanity-laced video leaked from one of the Longhorns team buses, consisting of a tirade from defensive line coach Bo Davis, who was displeased with the Longhorns' efforts or demeanor after the 30-7 loss. 

    You can view that video below:

    Warning this video contains extremely explicit language 

    In the video, Davis not only reprimands the Longhorns for their response to their debacle in Ames, in which players were allegedly laughing and joking on the bus post-loss, but also calls for players to enter the transfer portal. 

    While it is unknown at this point as to whether or not Davis' explosion contributed to the situation at all, just two days later starting wide receiver Joshua Moore left the program and did exactly what Davis suggested: He entered the transfer portal.

    Earlier in the week, Moore had been the subject of scrutiny when reports surfaced about his status with the program being in doubt, following a confrontation in practice between himself and the coaching staff. 

    Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian was reportedly at the center of that altercation, though Moore had returned to the team for the trip to Ames. 

    Either way, it appears that the culture inside the locker room at Texas is most definitely in a transition period - a profanity-laced transition period.

