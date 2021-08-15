Sports Illustrated home
WATCH: The Undertaker Receives Special Gift From Texas Football

Texas Football is a global brand, and its fan base includes numerous public figures.

The retired professional wrestler known as “The Undertaker” attended a Texas football practice and received a customized helmet on Saturday. Check out his reaction:

This isn’t the first time that the longtime Texas fan has visited the team. In April, the Undertaker watched the team’s spring practice and spoke optimistically about new head coach Steve Sarkisian.

“I met coach Sark today,” he said. “It looks like the players are buying into what his scheme is. I feel the energy. I’m really excited to see what Sark brings to the University of Texas and I’m looking forward to another ‘Texas year.’”

So far, it looks that the Longhorns are doing just that under the new staff. As the season approaches, all eyes will be on the quarterback competition between Hudson Card and Casey Thompson.

After Saturday’s team scrimmage, Sarkisian wasn’t hesitant to tell the media where his guys are at:

"Neither guy played up to the standard that I view as acceptable, and I think what they view as acceptable. And that's part of the process."

The Texas Longhorns will face their next challenge during their home opener on September 4 when they play a dark-horse Louisiana team.

