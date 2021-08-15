PODCAST: Can Sam Ehlinger Be For The Colts What Dak Prescott Was For The Cowboys?

Sports Illustrated home
PODCAST: Can Sam Ehlinger Be The Next Dak Prescott?

Sam Ehlinger is getting his getting to shine in the NFL, but can he take advantage of the opportunity?
Welcome to the Longhorns Country Podcast, where we discuss anything and everything related to the Texas Longhorns: game coverage, breaking news, recruiting, you name it.

The managing editor and publishing of LonghornsCountry.com, Matt Galatzan, is your host and you can follow him on Twitter @matt_galatzan.

In this episode, College football recruiting guru John Garcia of SI-All American joins the show once again to discuss a variety of Longhorns topics, including Texas' status in the preseason polls, the loss of Bear Alexander to Texas A&M, as well as Devon Campbell's recruitment, Xavier Worthy's impact. 

The guys also talk about Sam Ehlinger's NFL hopes, as he and the Indianapolis Colts prepare for their first NFL Action of 2021 this Sunday against the Carolina Panthers.

In that discussion, the guys an interesting comparison for Ehlinger to a current NFL star.

You can listen to the full episode above.

