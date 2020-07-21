What the UIL Pushing Back High School Football Means for the Texas Longhorns

The University Interscholastic League (the body that governs high school football in the state of Texas) will push the start of football back to the end of September for the state's largest classification of schools.

The state's 5A and 6A schools will start football practice on Sept. 7 and begin the season on Sept. 24. All district contests will have to be finished by Dec. 5 to begin the postseason. The 5A and 6A state title games have been pushed into January, though a date has yet to be set for those contests.

As of now Classes 1A-4A will play their respective seasons as planned.

What does this mean for the University of Texas?

This will likely have some major effects on the 2021 recruiting cycle. Eleven of the Longhorns 13 current verbal pledges are from the state of Texas. More than that, nine of those players play in Class 5A or above. Only safety commit JD Coffey (Kennedale, 4A) and running back pledge Jonathon Brooks (Hallettsville, 3A) are scheduled to start on time right now.

The Dec. 5 finish date for the regular season won't be a big deal, nor will playing playoff games through the rest of the month by most standards. Where players may run into major issues comes with the state title games in January.

If these games are played after the enrollment date for college, some of these players are going to have to make some major decisions when it comes to starting college early or playing in what would be the biggest game of their young lives up to that point. Of those nine recruits, several are playing for legitimate contenders for state championships.

This decision, those coming from states like California, Florida and others, are bound to affect the recruiting cycle for most teams in the country. It will be interesting to see how the NCAA responds as it simultaneously tackles its own timeline to start the season.

One thing seems for certain at this point, this will be a year unlike any other in many ways for football fans of every level.

Check out the UIL's full press release below.