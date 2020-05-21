What Will it Take for Texas to Dethrone Oklahoma in the Big 12?

One of the greatest college football rivalries in the country, the Red River Showdown, has taken front stage every October in the historic Cotton Bowl in Dallas; the halfway meeting point between Norman, Oklahoma and Austin, Texas. The intensity and atmosphere of the event is like no other, with half of the stadium wearing red and the other representing Burnt Orange. The historic event produces the highest revenue-generating weekend of the year for the city of Dallas.

Fourth year coach, Tom Herman, recently shared his thoughts in an interview with the Dallas Morning News:

On what it will take to knock the Sooners off:

They’ve had really good teams, they’ve got really good coaches. They’ve had two No. 1 picks at quarterback, back to back years as well as a second-round pick this past year. We all know how important that position is in all levels of football. They’ve done a phenomenal job of recruiting and developing that position.

It’s going to take a continued effort to recruit elite talent and to develop that talent and then hopefully one of these days they’ll stop having first- and second-round draft picks at quarterback. But we’ve played draft picks, that’s certainly not an excuse at all, we’ve played draft picks at quarterback damn near every week, but those three guys they’ve had in the last three years were special -- really, really special.

Fans on both sides are hopeful to witness the 116th edition of this great rivalry in October of 2020. Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel reported today that the NCAA Division I Council has voted to approve on-campus voluntary athletic activities starting June first and running through June 30.

