Where Does Texas Rank In Latest Big 12 Football Preseason Poll?

The conference announced the media's preseason picks for 2021 and the Longhorns once again have a few competitors at the top-end of the standings

The Big 12 conference announced its 2021 football preseason rankings on Thursday, as voted on by members of the media. The results turned out how most fans would expect, as there has been a clear pecking order in the conference over the past few years.

According to the official release, the Longhorns came in at third place in the rankings after finishing with 273 vote points. Unsurprisingly, only Oklahoma (386) and Iowa State (351) finished with more points.

Here's a look at the rest of the preseason rankings. Number of first place votes for each team is in parentheses.

The Sooners earned 35 first place votes one year after winning the Cotton Bowl over Florida. Lincoln Riley's team has won four straight conference championship games since the annual game resumed play in 2017 after a six year absence.

In total, Oklahoma has won a Big 12-record 14 conference titles, including six straight. The Sooners earned 35 of 39 first place votes, making this year the ninth time since 2011 that they have topped the preseason rankings.

After finishing first in the Big 12 regular season standings and second play overall for 2020, Iowa State is on the brink of another successful season. The Cyclones received the remaining four first place votes in the preseason rankings.

Head coach Matt Campbell has changed the national perception of this program, as his leadership and coaching prowess has earned him three Big 12 Coach of the Year awards (2017, 2018, 2020).

As new Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian arrives in Austin, the expectations are high. Yet, the Longhorns will still have to prove themselves as a true contender if they plan on deterring Iowa State or dethroning Oklahoma.

This is why the third-place preseason ranking is a perfect placement for Texas. The potential is there in bunches, but we won't see any real results until the Horns take the field September 4 against Louisiana-Lafayette.

Until then, the hype will continue to build as it always does. Big 12 media days take place this Wednesday and Thursday, as Texas fans will have a chance to hear from Sarkisian, running back Bijan Robinson, and defensive lineman Keondre Coburn.

