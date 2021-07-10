Longhorns Secure Visit From Top Hoops Transfer

Chris Beard will get the first crack at trying to lure Carr to an already loaded roster

Texas Basketball could be on the cusp of something huge. Despite being the defending Big 12 champs and landing one of the country's top coaching hires in Chris Beard, the expectations keep climbing higher.

A talented team filled with some of the country's best transfers could be on their way to adding another piece to the puzzle. According to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, top-ranked Minnesota guard and transfer Marcus Carr plans to visit Austin next week for an official visit.

Carr, who has been ranked as the number one transfer player in the country by ESPN, 247 Sports, and WatchStadium.com, has also considered Louisville, Kentucky, and Kansas as potential transfer destinations, according to his mentor Vidal Massiah.

With recent guard additions to the rosters of Kansas and Kentucky, it seems likely that Louisville and Texas are the top two choices for Carr. Still, he's the best transfer in the country and every team in college basketball would be willing to make room for him.

READ MORE: Former Longhorn Kevin Durant Makes First Appearance in Team USA Jersey

Beard and Co. will have the early advantage over Louisville on trying to lure Carr to the Forty Acres. Beard is known for his top-level recruiting skills and will look to convince Carr that Austin is the place to be on the path towards a national championship.

Carr's incredible scoring talent and overall feel for the game will likely make him a starter from day one if he chooses Texas. During last season with the Golden Gophers, he had averages of 19.4 points, 4.9 assists, and 1.3 steals, while playing 38.5 minutes per game.

In his time at Minnesota, the Toronto native was a 2020-2021 AP All-Big Ten first-team selection, a top-10 candidate for the 2020-2021 Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award, and is the holder of Minnesota's single-season assists record of 207, which he accomplished in the 2019-2020 season.

Carr is an elite three-level scorer that can operate in the mid-range, excel on finishes at the rim, and has pro-level range from three-point land. Here's a look at some of Carr's best plays from last season.

The elite scoring guard was also aiming to take his talents to the NBA but instead chose to withdraw his name from the draft last month in order to play another year in college. Regardless of where he lands, Carr's return to school could offer him major benefits under new name, image, and likeness rules due to his star-studded skill.

READ MORE: Way-Too-Early Predictions: Texas Vs. Oklahoma

Potential visits to the other schools mentioned means Longhorn Nation will have to wait patiently before Carr makes his final decision. The wait would be well worth it, as he could be the final piece in Beard's lethal arsenal.

Until then, all of college basketball will have its eyes on Carr.

CONTINUE READING: Former Longhorn Sam Acho Inks Multi-Year Deal With ESPN

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Sign up for your premium membership to LonghornsCountry.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.