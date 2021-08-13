Which Longhorns Made ESPN's List Of Top 50 College Football Newcomers?

The start of a fresh season and a new coaching staff means Texas will be led by an abundance of new faces and talent

The Texas Longhorns are now only three Saturdays away from officially ringing in the new college football year. Fall camp has remained intense for coaches and players alike, but who out of the new additions are aiming to be the most impactful?

On Wednesday, ESPN released their rankings for the top 50 newcomers in college football, and three Longhorns made the list. With an abundance of new transfers and commitments, Texas has its fair share of players now looking to make their mark on the program.

So, which Longhorns made the list? Let's take a look.

No. 34 - Keilan Robinson, Running Back

Robinson was a key transfer grab for Texas over the summer. The former Alabama running back hasn't played in over a year after he opted out of the 2020 season due to the pandemic, but the adjustment period in Austin should be a quick one as he rejoins his former Alabama offensive coordinator in Sarkisian. Robinson is a fierce runner in the open field that can get to the secondary in a blink and even lined up wide as a receiver during his time in Tuscaloosa.

Though he didn't get the desired game reps due to the immensely talented running back group on the Crimson Tide depth chart (only 39 career carries for 254 yards and two scores), Robinson still managed to show wonderful flashes in limited action. During his lone season in 2019, the D.C native impressed during Alabama's stomping of New Mexico State, as he broke off a 74-yard run and score to cap off the victory. Robinson is the highest-ranked Longhorn on this list for good reason, and will look to compete for backup carries behind Bijan Robinson with fellow running back Roschon Johnson.

READ MORE: Did Jimmy Johnson Coach Urban Meyer Out of Longhorns Job?

No. 42 - Xavier Worthy, Wide Receiver

Worthy has arguably been one of the most impressive additions for the team during summer practice and fall camp -- and he's only entering his freshman season. The speedster out of Fresno, CA originally committed and signed a letter of intent this past December to play for Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines, but changed his mind and de-comitted in April. His commitment to Texas was a huge stroke of fortune for Sarkisian and Co., as the team now has a lengthy receiver that can gallop in the open field and can play at almost any spot out wide. Ranked as the eighth-best wideout in the class of 2021 according to 247 Sports, Worthy can punish defenses on short routes out of the slot or use his game-breaking speed from the hashes to out-class defensive backs that will struggle to keep up with his variety of double-moves.

Sarkisian even touched on some of what he's seen from the young receiver throughout time at practice.

"One of the things about (Worthy), everyone when you watch him you can see the speed, you can see the explosiveness," Sarkisian said. "Probably the most impressive thing he has done in the short amount of time he has been here is learn. He really has a good understanding of the offense, and he can play multiple positions. Not to mention the playmaking ability, so it's a nice combination for us."

Worthy will almost certainly be a key offensive contributor for the Horns once the season kicks off on Sept. 4 against Louisiana. His open-field speed is just too hard to ignore.

READ MORE: West Virginia Defensive Players to Watch Vs. Texas Longhorns

No. 48 - Jake Majors, Offensive Lineman

Majors is the only Longhorn on this list that stepped foot on the field for the team last season, though it was in limited playing time. Still, the 6-foot-3, 310-pound beast made his mark in the trenches for Texas during the later stages of the 2020 season. After making his college debut in the season opener against UTEP, Majors didn't see the field until the regular-season finale against Kansas State. He showed his versatility in that game, as he started at center for a Texas offensive line that set a historical mark in the 69-31 stomping of the Wildcats. Majors led the way for Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson, as the two running backs both rushed for over 100 yards and combined for six scores on the ground with three apiece. It was the first time in the Big 12 era that two Longhorns each rushed for three touchdowns in the same game.

A performance like this by the Texas offensive line was one for the ages and Majors was at the front of it all. Though it's unlikely results like this can be replicated week-to-week, Majors has proven he can handle the reigns as one of the top linemen on the team as the 2021 season begins.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.