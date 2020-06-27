Who Should Replace Anthony Cook at Nickel?

Chris Ash’s defense lost a key contributor last week when cornerback Anthony Cook unexpectedly decided to enter the transfer portal.

Through various positions, Cook started seven games and appeared in 25 games during his two years at the Forty Acres. The Longhorns will look to recover from this loss, as the Nickel position, one which featured Cook, is known to be a crucial assignment dealing with the mostly explosive Big 12 slot receivers. Luckily for Texas, Herman’s roster provides solid depth in the position. Some potential replacement options include BJ Foster, Josh Thompson and Chris Adimora.

Thoughts?

Chris Adimora should be starting in the Nickel position come opening day against South Florida. Prior to the departure of Anthony Cook, Adimora was actually going to compete for the starting job during fall camp. There’s no denying the explosive playmaking ability that Adimora displays on the field. During freshman camp last year, teammate BJ Foster was impressed with Adimora’s ball skills and ability to make plays after sitting in holes and reading the quarterbacks. The six-foot-one 185 pound California product totaled 10 tackles during his freshman season with the Longhorns.

Some would argue that Chris Adimora’s pass break-up is among the best that the Texas defense has to offer.

Coach Tom Herman voiced his positive attitude towards the future of Texas at the position:

“If there’s one position that we’ve recruited at a level at or even above anybody else in the country, in my opinion, has been in the defensive backfield. There’s going to be some big-time battles for playing time and starting jobs.”