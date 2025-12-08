Why the Texas Longhorns Didn't Opt Out of Bowl Game After CFP Snub

After weeks of speculation, the moment of truth arrived, the 12-team bracket that would make up the 2025 College Football Playoff was revealed, and as many believed, the Texas Longhorns were not one of the dozen teams that qualified for the bracket.

However, another notable omission from the playoff, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, took it one step further to voice their frustration, and chose to decline participation in any bowl game this year.

In response, other teams such as the Baylor Bears, Iowa State Cyclones, and Auburn Tigers have also declined bowl bids, with Iowa State even being fined $500,000 for declining their participation.

But despite their own kerfuffle with the committee, the Longhorns are still planning to go forward with their participation in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl against the Michigan Wolverines at the end of the month.

"This Was A Great Opportunity For Us"

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian looks on in the first half against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Shortly after the field was revealed, Texas coach Steve Sarkisian took part in a press conference to give his thoughts on the team's fate and if he thought about withdrawing from bowl game competition just as the Irish and the others did.

However, Sarkisian made it very clear that that wasn't the case in the slightest.

"No, we did not (consider dropping out of the bowl game)," Sarkisian said. "We felt like if we didn't get into the CFP, being right on the cusp, we'd have an opportunity to go to a really good bowl game."

Sarkisian even went as far as to acclaim how big of an opportunity it was for Texas to play in such a prestigious contest against a top school from a rival conference.

"You think about the long-standing history and tradition of the Citrus Bowl, with a really quality opponent in Michigan, coming out of the Big 10, and this is going to be a great opportunity for us," Sarkisian said. "When you really look at our guys last year, we didn't get the bowl experience at all when you go to the playoffs, coming right out of the SEC Championship game. We didn't get that bowl experience."

"I think that part of playing college football is getting some of that bowl experience. If we could have earned a bye, we could have gotten a little different experience, but we didn't. So, I want our guys to enjoy this, and I feel like it's the right thing for us to do for a lot of reasons."

Michigan, like Texas, comes into the game with a 9-3 overall record, and a 7-2 conference record.

The Longhorns take on the Wolverines in the Citrus Bowl at 2 p.m. CT on Dec. 31.