Steve Sarkisian Continues Epic Media Tour in Defense of Texas Longhorns' Case For CFP
It's no secret that the Texas Longhorns are one of the most polarizing teams in college football. Somehow, they always find themselves as the "villain" when people think about the program in Austin, and they are always a topic of conversation, which is no different now as the 2025 season comes to a close.
Head coach Steve Sarkisian is leveraging the outreach of his school and the recognition of their logo to utilize his platform in an attempt to lobby for his team's inclusion in the upcoming College Football Playoff rankings.
Continuing his media tour, Sarkisian isn't shying away from discussing the hot-button topics and is letting everyone know his true feelings regarding the spot the Longhorns find themselves in, despite having three top-10 wins this season.
Mr. Worldwide
Sarkisian has never been one to shy away from the limelight, and this time, he is using that strength to his advantage, finding anyone who will lend an ear to make the case for his Longhorns to find a spot in the upcoming College Football Playoff.
The newest edition of Sarkisian's tour was on The Herd with Colin Cowherd, where he took to the airwaves to continue defending his team. This was his second show of the day, after joining the SEC Network to defend their three losses, while also pointing out the three top-10 wins they have had this season.
At the end of the day, in this conference, it's not about getting up for two games a year, it's week in and week out," Sarkisian said to Cowherd. "And the grind of this conference, and to go play your SEC opener in the Swamp against Florida is not an easy task in that environment against that team with that amount of talent they have."
In another continued instance, Sarkisian was more than willing to send a sly message to teams of the other conference, which lack the depth that the SEC has. The Longhorns' head coach has long been a proponent of the toughness their conference brings, and has said before that every game feels like a road playoff game.
"We won some really big games," Sarkisian continued. "We played five top-10 teams in the country, out of our five regular-season games. Three of those were wins, two of those, which are ranked in the top 10, and the other one, Vanderbilt, is ranked just outside."
While a lot of the focus is on the Longhorns' three losses next to their name, and with the precedent set that no three-loss team has made the College Football Playoff, Sarkisian has his work cut out for him on his media tour. With less than a week until the rankings reveal, he shows no signs of slowing down in defending his team.
The final College Football Playoff rankings will be released on Sunday, Dec. 7.