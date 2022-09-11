Skip to main content

Watch: Devin Duvernay Catches Ravens' First TD of Season

The former All-Big 12 selection is looking to make himself the No. 1 receiving option in Baltimore in his third season.

Former Texas wide receiver Devin Duvernay scored the Baltimore Ravens’ first touchdown of the 2022 regular season during their opener against the New York Jets on Sunday.

Duvernay, in his third NFL season, is one of the receivers being counted upon to step up in the wake of Marquise “Hollywood” Brown’s departure to Arizona in the offseason.

Duvernay set up on the outside of a three-receiver formation to the right of Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Duvernay took his route to the outside, toward the corner of the end zone. Jackson hit him right on the money, over his left shoulder, for the touchdown catch.

Last season Duvernay was named an All-Pro and a Pro Bowl selection as a kick returner. He also caught 33 passes for 272 yards and two touchdowns.

As a rookie with the Ravens in 2020, he caught 20 passes for 201 yards. The Ravens made him a third-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

At Texas, Duvernay wrapped up his career in 2019 with 1,386 yards receiving and nine touchdowns on 106 receptions, one of the best totals in the nation. He was named All-Big 12 First Team that season.

For his Texas career, Duvernay caught 176 passes for 2,468 yards and 16 touchdowns.

