Devin Duvernay Madden 21 Rookie Rating Released

The Baltimore Ravens selected the speedster with the 92nd overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

As fans patiently wait for football to return, EA Madden NFL stepped up and gave encouraging news for football supporters. On Friday, EA developers officially dropped the rookie ratings for quarterbacks and wide receivers.

Baltimore Ravens rookie receiver and former Longhorn Devin Duvernay sits as the eighth- highest rated player in his position. The 71-rated rookie card is highlighted by the flaring 92-speed rating, which will mesh well alongside reigning MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson. Another eye-catching stat involves Duvernay’s 82 catch-in-traffic rating. At Texas, Devin was extensively used in the slot position, which has given him a leg up with his catching abilities in the middle of the field.

Here are the new Madden ratings for some other highlighted rookies throughout the league:

HENRY RUGGS III Las Vegas Raiders WR 76

JOE BURROW Cincinnati Bengals QB 76

CEEDEE LAMB Dallas Cowboys WR 75

JERRY JEUDY Denver Broncos WR 75

JUSTIN JEFFERSON Minnesota Vikings WR 74

JALEN REAGOR Philadelphia Eagles WR 73

TUA TAGOVAILOA Miami Dolphins QB 73

EA Sports executive Julie Foster made a statement following the reveal:

“We are thrilled to collaborate with ESPN to announce Madden NFL 21 player ratings, one of our most anticipated moments each year that sparks intense debate across the sports world. Madden ratings are a direct reflection of the on-field performance of players, so it’s no surprise that fans, and the NFL players themselves, are so passionate about them. We can’t wait to see the discussion unfold on ESPN in the coming week.”

The official Madden NFL 21 release date is on August 28.