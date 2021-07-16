Ex-Longhorn Jordan Spieth Three Shots Back At Open Championship

Jordan Spieth, Dylan Frittelli, Scottie Scheffler all within four shots of 36-hole lead held by Louis Oosthuizen

Former Texas golfer Jordan Spieth is in contention for his second Open Championship, but fellow Texas-exes Dylan Frittelli and Scottie Scheffler are right behind him after two rounds at Royal St. George’s.

Spieth shot a 3-under 67 on the second day of the event, in which he actually fell a spot in the overall standings. He started the second round in second place after a first-day 65. Spieth is at 8-under overall, one shot behind Collin Morikawa, who is in second place at 9-under, and three shots back of 36-hole leader Louis Oosthuizen, who is 11-under after a second-round 65.

The 27-year-old had a hot front nine, as he birdied three of the first four holes, with a bogey sandwiched in at No. 3. On the back nine, he made a birdie at No. 12 and had a bogey at No. 15.

Spieth won the 2017 Open Championship. It was his last major championship victory.

Just as significant is that both Frittelli and Scheffler are one shot back of Spieth, and four shots back in the tournament. Frittelli shot a 3-under 67 to finish at 7-under after 36 holes.

On Friday, Frittelli had an incredible back nine, as he fired birdies on Nos. 10, 14, 16 and 17, which helped offset his one bogey of the round at No. 1. Frittelli won the 2019 John Deere Classic, but he’s never won a major championship.

His best finish in a major was a tie for fifth in the 2020 Masters, and his only finish in the Open was a tie for 32nd in 2019.

Scheffler shot a 4-under 66 on Friday, the product of a run of five birdies on eight holes start at No. 7. Along with Frittelli, Scheffler shares fourth place with American Dustin Johnson.

Scheffler doesn’t have a PGA Tour win to his credit, but he’s been in contention lately in major championships. He is coming off a tie for seventh in the U.S. Open last month, which is his third Top 10 finish in a major championship in the last two years. He qualified for the 2020 Open Championship, but it was canceled due to COVID-19.

