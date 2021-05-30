Former Longhorn Jordan Spieth Loses Lead, Finishes Second at Charles Schwab

Jordan Spieth shot a final-round 73 and lost the chance to win one of his home-state events for the second time, as Jason Kokrak took the title

Former Texas Longhorns golfer Jordan Spieth finished second at the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth on Sunday, failing to win his second PGA Tour event of the season.

Spieth shot a 3-over par 73 to finish 12-under for the tournament. Spieth played in the final group with eventual champion Jason Kokrak and remained within striking distance of Kokrak on the final hole. But Spieth’s 160-yard approach on No. 18 found the water on the left-hand side, effectively ending his chances of winning the tournament, or even tying for the lead to send the tournament to sudden death.

Instead, it was Kokrak who won his second PGA Tour event of the season, fighting off not only Spieth but a highly partisan crowd at Colonial, as they were pulling for the Dallas, Texas, native to win his second plaid jacket.

Kokrak started the day one shot behind Spieth, traded the lead with Spieth a couple of times during the day, and had as big as a three-shot lead on the back nine. Kokrak made it close by dropping shots on No. 15 and No. 16, but he bounced back to par the final two holes and finish two shots ahead of Spieth at 14-under.

Spieth entered the final round as the leader or co-leader for the fourth time this season. But he failed to close the deal for the third time, as his only win so far was at the Texas Open.

Kokrak built his lead on birdies on No. 11 and No. 13, along with Spieth’s struggles. He told CBS Sports analyst Dottie Pepper during a walk on No. 18 that ‘It’s hard to do anything when you have absolutely nothing.”

Spieth certainly struggled. He had early bogeys on No. 2, No. 3, and No. 4. He did bounce back with birdies at No. 6 and No. 9, the latter of which featured his best approach shot of the day. Kokrak was actually more up-and-down on the front. He had bogeys on No. 1 and No. 4. He birdied No. 5 and No. 6. He then bogeyed No. 7 and threw the ball away in disgust after the hole.

That seemed to spark something. Kokrak birdied No. 8 and he was even at the turn and tied with Spieth. Kokrak then birdied No. 11 and 13 to put some distance between himself and Spieth, who failed to record a birdie on the back nine.

With a win on Sunday, Spieth would have moved into No. 1 in the FedEx Cup Standings. However, he finished No. 2. Kokrak, meanwhile, rose to No. 5 in the FedEx Cup.

In the past three months, Spieth has one win at the Texas Open and five other Top 10 finishes, including The Masters and Sunday’s finish in Fort Worth.

