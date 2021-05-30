Former Longhorns Commit Quinn Ewers Comments of Players Leaving Texas

Recruiting five-star talent in the state of Texas is not as easy as it seems. Outside of Cadens Sterns and B.J. Foster in the 2018 class, the Longhorns have gone two for 26 on in-state.

Quinn Ewers has the potential to be the biggest miss out of them all.

The former Texas commit is now a member of the to 2022 Ohio State class. Rated om on 247Sports as a perfect 1.000 composite, no quarterback has achieved the ranking since Vince Young.

The Longhorns expected him to be the next can't-miss prospect. Instead, he will head to Columbus in as the next Buckeyes star.

Ewers commented on why he would be leaving the Lone Star State instead of joining another school. The reason? Not enough wins from the programs in the building.

Probably because a Texas team hasn’t been in the running for a national championship in a little while," Ewers told 247Sports. "And I don’t know about other guys, but like me I just, I just want to compete at the highest, highest level. Obviously, one day they will get back there and it’ll be great. But right now, it’s just, I’m just tired seeing that happen."

Texas is still trying to climb back up into the level of consistency. They have not been to a national title game since 2009. They also haven't won the Big 12 conference in over a decade.

Since the College Football Playoff was founded, a school from Texas has not made the mark. TCU was close in 2015, and Texas A&M finished No.5 in the rankings last year.

For Ewers, going to Ohio State will instantly give him the opportunity to compete for national championships. The Buckeyes run the constantly have taken over the BIG10 and been to the playoffs three times since the inauguration in 2014.

Until Texas can prove they are contenders with Steve Sarkisian, nothing will change. The hope is the former Alabama office of coordinator will find a way to build up the success of 2020. He'll also try to bring that same Tuscaloosa talent to Austin.

Winning on the field will change everything. It certainly does when recruiting.

