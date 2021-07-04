Former Longhorn P.J. Tucker Advances to NBA Finals

On Saturday night, former Texas Longhorn P.J. Tucker and the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Atlanta Hawks, advancing to the 2021 NBA Finals and eliminating the Hawks in six games.

The Bucks forward, whose playoff run has been statistically mediocre, has been consistently showing off his tough-minded defensive presence this season.

During the playoffs, the former Longhorn has tasked himself with guarding the opponent’s best player while also hitting timely shots when needed.

Most notably, Tucker challenged former Longhorn and NBA star Kevin Durant in the Eastern Conference Semifinals (Bucks won in seven games).

Here’s what Tucker had to say after Durant’s monstrous second-round performance:

"Me and Kevin fight every year… I love guarding him. I enjoy it. He's the best scorer I've ever seen in my life ... that's my brother, we compete, we fight every game, we're gonna fight again in Game 7."

Playing at the University of Texas from 2003-06, Tucker played a huge role in the 2006 Big 12 Championship team that made a run all the way to the Elite Eight.

The veteran finished his career in Austin with 1,169 points, 714 rebounds and 170 assists.

Over the next few weeks, the Bucks will have an opportunity to compete against the Phoenix Suns for the coveted Larry O’Brien Trophy.

Game 1 tip-off is set for Tuesday at 8 P.M. CST.

