Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsFootballBasketballLonghorns in the ProsSI.com
Search

Former Longhorn P.J. Tucker Advances to NBA Finals

NBA Playoffs: Former Longhorn P.J. Tucker Advances to NBA Finals After Bucks Eliminate Atlanta Hawks
Author:
Publish date:

On Saturday night, former Texas Longhorn P.J. Tucker and the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Atlanta Hawks, advancing to the 2021 NBA Finals and eliminating the Hawks in six games.

The Bucks forward, whose playoff run has been statistically mediocre, has been consistently showing off his tough-minded defensive presence this season.

During the playoffs, the former Longhorn has tasked himself with guarding the opponent’s best player while also hitting timely shots when needed. 

Most notably, Tucker challenged former Longhorn and NBA star Kevin Durant in the Eastern Conference Semifinals (Bucks won in seven games).

READ MORE: Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Elite Edge Rusher Justice Finkley Names Longhorns in Top 3

READ MORE: Longhorns Commit Maalik Murphy Finishes 2nd At Elite 11 Finals

Here’s what Tucker had to say after Durant’s monstrous second-round performance:

"Me and Kevin fight every year… I love guarding him. I enjoy it. He's the best scorer I've ever seen in my life ... that's my brother, we compete, we fight every game, we're gonna fight again in Game 7."

Playing at the University of Texas from 2003-06, Tucker played a huge role in the 2006 Big 12 Championship team that made a run all the way to the Elite Eight.

The veteran finished his career in Austin with 1,169 points, 714 rebounds and 170 assists.

Over the next few weeks, the Bucks will have an opportunity to compete against the Phoenix Suns for the coveted Larry O’Brien Trophy.

Game 1 tip-off is set for Tuesday at 8 P.M. CST.

CONTINUE READING: Texas' Ramey Withdraws From NBA Draft, Returning for Senior Year

Will Tucker and the Bucks win the championship? Comment and join in on the discussion below!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Sign up for your premium membership to LonghornsCountry.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

pj-tucker-giannis-bucks
Longhorns in the pros

Former Longhorn P.J. Tucker Advances to NBA Finals

NBA Playoffs: Former Longhorn P.J. Tucker Advances to NBA Finals After Bucks Eliminate Atlanta Hawks

urba
Football

Top Wide Receiver And Longhorns Target Jordan Hudson Announces College Commitment

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

Maalik
News

How Did Longhorns Commit Maalik Murphy Fare At Elite 11 Finals?

Texas Longhorns QB commit Maalik Murphy shower out in Los Angeles this week

USATSI_15640630
Men's Basketball

Texas' Ramey Withdraws From NBA Draft, Returning for Senior Year

Longhorns point-guard Courtney Ramey will return to Texas to play for new head coach Chris Beard

Maalik
News

Longhorns QB1? Maalik Murphy Is Ready For The Challenge

Texas Longhorns QB commit Maalik Murphy is ready to be the next great Longhorns signal-caller

E4f2CrVX0AEJ_Wz
News

Longhorns Land Commitment From 2022 Westlake OL Connor Robertson

The Texas Longhorns added yet another talented offensive line prospect to their 2022 class on Friday

E3zDkObXoAQ-hXK
News

Elite DFW Area OL Cole Hutson Commits to Texas Longhorns

The Texas Longhorns added their second elite interior offensive lineman in as many days on Friday

E786C23F-B84E-45F5-8E60-B83D481260BA
News

Watch: Longhorns QB Commit Maalik Murphy Wins Elite 11 Finals Accuracy Gauntlet

Texas Longhorns quarterback commit Maalik Murphy has impressed at the Elite 11 finals, finishing the individual drills strong on Friday