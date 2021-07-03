Texas' Ramey Withdraws From NBA Draft, Returning for Senior Year

In the midst of an offseason with major roster overturn, Texas point-guard Courtney Ramey has officially removed himself from NBA Draft eligibility to return for his senior season with the Longhorns, according to Jon Rothstein.

The news isn' too much of a surprise despite Ramey participating in workouts at the NBA Combine. He took to social media in April to announce his commitment to the burnt orange, stating that the decision to go through the draft process was in order to get developmental feedback.

The 6-foot-3 guard was showcasing his polished ball-handling skills along with a quick first step at the pro-day for his agency in Chicago.

Ramey will look to build off of the pre-draft experience as he continues through the offseason going into his senior year. Last season, the St. Louis native started all 26 games he played in and averaged a career-best 12.2 points, 3.9 assists, and one steal per game. He also shot an impressive 41.4 percent from beyond the arc.

Though it's not yet official this early on, it would make perfect sense for Ramey to maintain his role as the starting point-guard under new head coach Chris Beard.

With a fresh-faced roster full of transfers that still hasn't had time to gel, Ramey will be key in keeping the wheels turning for Texas early on in the season. He is one of only four players returning from last season, joining G Jase Febres, G Andrew Jones, and G/F Brock Cunningham.

Ramey's official return to the Forty Acres will headline the new Texas roster, as the Longhorns look to build off a Big 12 title. Ramey will be particularly motivated, as he was apart of the disappointing first-round loss against Abeline Christian last season that ended the tournament dreams o the No. 3 Longhorns.

