Former Longhorn Standouts Released by NFL Teams

Malik Jefferson and Kenny Vaccaro, who played great defense during their time with the Longhorns, are now looking for new jobs in the NFL

Two former Texas Longhorns football players, Malik Jefferson and Kenny Vaccaro were released this week, as NFL teams tried to take care of their salary cap issues and clean up their rosters entering free agency next week.

The Los Angeles Chargers released Jefferson on Friday. The former third-round pick has played for four different teams since 2018 — Cincinnati, Cleveland, Tennessee, and the Chargers. This past season saw Jefferson bounce between the Tennessee and the Los Angeles Chargers’ practice squads, with him eventually sticking in LA. Jefferson made the active roster in late September but ended the season on injured reserve. Jefferson had five special teams tackles in 13 games.

While Jefferson’s release wasn’t related to the salary cap, Vaccaro’s release was, and it was poorly timed. It came one week after Vaccaro became a partner in the first Black-owned restaurant on The Strip in Nashville.

Vaccaro’s release, which came on Wednesday, helped free up $6.9 million for the Titans to use this offseason.

Vaccaro, who started his career with New Orleans, joined the Titans in 2018 on a one-year contract. That season, in which Vaccaro had 58 tackles, two sacks, and an interception, earned him a four-year contract extension that was supposed to end after the 2022 season. Vaccaro had at least 80 tackles in each of the last two seasons, so skill wasn’t an issue. This was all about the money.

Vaccaro became an investor in the Slim and Husky’s Pizza Beeria, which has several locations in Nashville. He entered the partnership with business owners and founders Clint Gray, EJ Reed, and Derrick Moore in the location located on Broadway, known by locals as ‘The Strip.’ The restaurant was founded in 2015 and has locations in Memphis, Atlanta, and Sacramento.

With Texas, Vaccaro was a two-time All-Big 12 First Team selection and a First-Team All-American in 2012. He was a first-round pick (No. 15 overall) in 2013.

Jefferson was the Big 12 Co-Defensive Player of the Year in 2017.

READ MORE: Recruiting Tracker: Longhorns Land in Top-7 For East Coast DT

READ MORE: Longhorns Advance To Big 12 Title Game After Positive COVID Test For Jayhawks

ALDRIDGE WAITING TO MOVE ON FROM SAN ANTONIO

The news earlier this week that former Texas Longhorns forward LaMarcus Aldridge was parting ways with the San Antonio Spurs was seismic. Not only did it mean that Aldridge would likely be leaving his native Texas, but it also meant that an NBA Finals contender would likely pursue the 35-year old forward.

The Spurs are unlikely to simply release Aldridge. The Spurs are actively looking for a trade partner so they can get some return on Aldridge. And, because this is America and you can bet on anything, there are odds.

SportsLine published the odds of which team Aldridge would end up with, and the Miami Heat led the way. Next was, oddly, Aldridge’s former team, the Portland Trail Blazers. After that, the Boston Celtics, the Phoenix Suns, and the Los Angeles Lakers rounded out the Top 5.

The only in-state team that SportsLine gave odds to in acquiring Aldridge was the Dallas native’s hometown team, the Dallas Mavericks.

Aldridge is averaging 13.7 points and 4.5 rebounds per game, some of the lowest numbers of his career.

He also isn’t the only former Longhorn who is on the move.

The Rockets and P.J. Tucker are preparing to move on from each other, according to head coach Stephen Silas.

Tucker is no longer with the team, and Silas addressed that on Thursday.

“We’re going to try to figure out something that works for him and works for us as far as him not being on the team anymore. I was under the assumption that he was going to play tonight and he didn’t play. That was disappointing.”

CBSSports.com’s James Herbert lists both as players to watch at the NBA trade deadline, which is March 25.

Herbert wrote that embedded in Aldridge’s contract is a 15 percent trade kicker. In NBA terms, that means it could make him more difficult to move and may end up resulting in a buyout. Tucker is playing on an expiring $8 million contract, which NBA teams covet for cap creation purposes.

PAYTON SHOOTING FOR SPOT ON REDS’ ROSTER

Former Texas outfielder Mark Payton is part of the 40-man roster for the Cincinnati Reds and vying for an Opening Day roster spot in training camp.

Payton’s two-run single against the Los Angeles Angels put the Reds over the top for their first Spring Training win of the season last week. Payton also survived the first set of roster moves in camp on Friday.

Payton has played in eight games, making 10 at-bats and hitting .200. He’s drawn four walks and has struck out four times.

Payton is competing with outfielders Shogo Akiyama, Aristides Aquino, Nick Castellanos, Scott Heineman, Nick Senzel, and Jesse Winker for a spot on the Opening Day roster.

Payton was drafted in the seventh round of the 2014 MLB Draft by the New York Yankees. Payton spent time in the Yankees organization, along with the Oakland and Cincinnati organizations, before making his Major League debut on Aug. 22 of last year against the St. Louis Cardinals.

He made just 18 at-bats for the Reds last season, notching three hits and a stolen base.

Want to talk Longhorns In the Pros? Comment and join in on the discussion below!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Matthew Postins is an award-winning sports journalist who covers Longhorns in the Pros for Longhorn Country on FanNation.com and SINow. He also writes for CowboysSI.com and DallasBasketball.com, covers the Big 12 for HeartlandCollegeSports.com and is the Editor of the College Football America Yearbook. Have a story idea about a former Longhorn now in the professional ranks? Contact Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard.