Longhorns Advance To Big 12 Title Game After Positive COVID Test For Jayhawks

The Texas Longhorns are moving on to the Big 12 Tournament Championship game after a positive COVID test in the Kansas Jayhawks program forced the game's cancelation.
The COVID 19 pandemic has affected the Longhorns season once again, forcing a cancelation of their Big 12 tournament semi-final matchup against the Kansas Jayhawks. 

The announcement came from the Big 12 Conference on Friday afternoon, just hours before tip-off. 

Said the Big 12 in the statement: 

"The Big 12 Conference announced today that the Kansas vs. Texas men’s basketball championship semifinal game has been canceled. The game was scheduled to be played on Friday, March 12 at 8:30 p.m. CT.

The cancellation follows a positive test, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing within the Kansas men’s basketball program.

As a result of the uncontested outcome Texas advances to the Phillips 66 Big 12 men’s basketball championship game and will play the winner of tonight’s Baylor vs. Oklahoma State game."

Texas of course is coming off of a win in the Big 12 quarterfinals against Texas Tech, in what was their first win over the Red Raiders this season. 

The Longhorns will now move on to the Big 12 title game, where they will face the winners of the Friday night matchup between the Baylor Bears and the Oklahoma State Cowboys. 

Texas currently sits with a 1-1 record against Oklahoma State this season, taking the first matchup of the season between the two teams on December 20, before falling in Stillwater in the rematch on February 6. 

Texas lost to Baylor in Austin in blowout fashion in their only meeting of the season. 

Do you think the Longhorns can win the Big 12 Tournament? Comment and join in on the discussion below!

