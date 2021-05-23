Former Texas WR Tarik Black Named Colts "Most Exciting" UDFA

Tarik Black is considered to be the name to watch for with the Indianapolis Colts

Former Texas wide receiver Tarik Black might not have been drafted, but he landed in a situation to where he can achieve greatness. The Indianapolis Colts added the Longhorn alum to the staff, hoping his speed can provide a resource to the passing game in 2021.

Other outlets are starting to notice is potential after rookie camp in the Horseshoe. According to Bleacher Report's Alex Kay, Black is the "most exciting undrafted rookie" the team has entering Phase 3 of the NFL offseason.

The fans of the Forty Acres hope to see the former Texas player reach new heights with the Colts after mixed results in his lone season at DKR.

The Colts came to terms with one of the most intriguing undrafted free agents this offseason. Tarik Black, a 6'3", 213-pound wideout, is an incredible athlete who looks amazing on paper but never put things together during stints with Michigan and Texas. Black recorded a pedestrian 50 catches for 747 yards and three touchdowns in 50 games. If Black can improve his route running and ball skills, he could become the player his college teams were hoping for. At his best, the Colts will be getting a lengthy, fast wideout who can stretch the field and win matchups against smaller defensive backs. He has the explosion to burn his man and the elusiveness to make things happen after the catch as well. Black possesses a litany of unteachable qualities that make him an exciting prospect, but he must find a way to use those attributes to generate in-game production if he is going to crack Indianapolis' roster. - B/R's Alex Kay

Black's career began in Ann Arbor with Michigan following his four-star status at Cheshire Academy in Cheshire, CT. He graded out as the No. 116 player in the nation, according to 247Sports rankings and the No. 15 receiver in the country for the 2017.

Three years with Michigan led to struggles in the offense and an eventual transfer for Black to Austin. With Tom Herman, the 6-foot-3 target helped as the No. 3 receiver for the Longhorns, hauling in 10 catches for 240 yards and a touchdown last fall.

With a new head coach in Steve Sarkisian, Black elected head to the NFL.

Now, Black have the opportunity to compete for roster spot with Frank Reich and Carson Wentz. The Colts are looking for a long-term No. 1 receiver as veteran T.Y. Hilton is only returning on a one-year deal.

The Colts have found success with UDFA receivers before, turning Zach Pascal into a high-end No. 3 option over the past three seasons. Since joining the squad out of Old Dominion, Pascal has recorded 112 receptions for 1,504 and 12 touchdowns.

Could Black be next?

