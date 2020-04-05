LonghornsCountry
Greatest Longhorn Recruits of All Time - No. 5, Jackson Jeffcoat

Tomer Barazani

Nicknamed Action Jackson, Jeffcoat grew up in Dallas, while his father, Jim Jeffcoat, played for the Dallas Cowboys. 

His promising high school career took place at Plano West Senior in Plano, Texas. In his three seasons as a wolf, Jeffcoat recorded 259 tackles, 25.5 sacks, 56 TFL, 42 pressures, three forced fumbles, two interceptions, two blocked kicks, and a touchdown. The 6-foot-5, 225-pounder, was ranked as the best defensive end and second-best overall prospect by ESPNU.

In his college recruitment process, Jeffcoat had a lot of variables swaying him in different directions. As his senior season came to a close, he had narrowed his choices to three schools: Texas, Oklahoma and Houston. Jacqueline Jeffcoat, his twin sister, had already decided to play basketball at Oklahoma. And his father, Jeff, was on the coaching staff at Houston. Jackson decided to ignore the outside pressure and took his talents to the Forty Acres.

In his first year, Jeffcoat was named as the 2010 Freshman All-American appearing in eight games at defensive end. Over the last 13 games of his four year career in a Longhorns uniform, he was able to post at least one sack in every game.

After shockingly going undrafted in the 2014 NFL Draft, the first time since 1937 that no Longhorns were selected, Jeffcoat was signed by the Seattle Seahawks as a free agent. After bouncing around the National Football League for three years, Jeffcoat finally found a new home in the Canadian Football League as a defensive end for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. Jeffcoat won the 107th Grey Cup when the Blue Bombers defeated the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 33-12.

