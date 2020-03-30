LonghornsCountry
Greatest Longhorn Recruits of All Time, No. 8 - Jordan Hicks

Chris Dukes

Featuring an unstoppable motor, quick striking speed and a robust size, Jordan Hicks had all the features to be a premier player in college and in the pros. 

A three-year starter at Lakota West high school in Ohio, Hicks recorded 216 tackles, 8.5 sacks, 36 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, four interceptions, and a touchdown over his three seasons. The six-foot-one, 236-pound linebacker was ranked as the best outside linebacker and the fourth-best overall prospect of the 2009 class by ESPNU. Hicks, also the captain for the Lakota’s Basketball team, used his multi-sport athleticism to improve his prospect resume even more.

The five-star prospect received offers from top programs across the nation including Alabama, Florida, Ohio State and USC. Ultimately, Hicks liked the fit with Coach Mack Brown in Texas and brought his talents to the Forty Acres. At Texas, the five-year linebacker appeared in 45 career games featuring 28 career starts and 12 double-digit tackle games. The great production on the field was halted by a hip injury and a ruptured left Achilles tendon which held him out of numerous games during his college career.

While injuries served as major hurdles for Hicks, there was no denying the talent everyone saw in between the white lines. The Philadelphia Eagles selected Hicks in the third round (84th overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft. He was the ninth linebacker selected in 2015. In his five years in the league, Hicks has managed to record over 400 tackles along with seven fumble recoveries and ten interceptions. Hicks was also featured in the Super Bowl-winning Philadelphia Eagles roster in 2018, proving to be a top linebacker in the league. On March 15, 2019, Hicks was rewarded a four-year $36 million contract with the Arizona Cardinals. 

Comments (1)
Tomerbarazani
Tomerbarazani

Editor

Who is yall's favorite Longhorn recruit?

