LeBron James Couldn't Ignore This Jaw-Dropping Highlight From A Former Longhorn

August 21, 2021
Longhorns Greg Brown III Catches Attention of Lakers LeBron James

The Portland Trailblazers rookie got the stamp of approval from the future hall-of-famer
When one of the greatest players to ever play the game of basketball takes notice to your talent, you're obviously doing something right. 

That's exactly what happened for former Longhorn basketball standout Greg Brown III, who just concluded his first NBA Summer League on Tuesday as a rookie for the Portland Trailblazers after being selected 43rd overall in the NBA draft on July 30.

In the second quarter of the Blazers final summer league game against the Houston Rockets, Brown ran the fast break and was rewarded in transition, leading to a monstrous between-the-legs dunk that had fans buzzing all over social media. Take a look. 

One NBA player to take notice to the jaw-dropping highlight was none other than Los Angeles Lakers superstar forward LeBron James, who took to social media to share his reaction to the vicious dunk by Brown III. 

Texas fans have seen these kinds of highlight-reel dunks from Brown before. In his only season on the Forty Acres, the athletic freak noticed college basketball with his effortless jumping ability and impressive length.

The Blazers have obviously taken notice of Brown's insane talent as well, as the team officially signed the former Longhorn to a three-year deal worth $4.3 million on Aug. 14. 

The 19-year-old, who received loads of criticism during the pre-draft process citing his immaturity and unpreparedness for the NBA, has now silenced the doubters while making his mark as a professional hooper.

He'll get to face James for the first time in his career when the Lakers match-up with Portland on Nov. 6 at the Moda Center. Brown will look to add to his long list of posterized victims.

