Longhorn Student-Athletes Reach New NIL Milestone

The new engagement will now allow Texas student-athletes to profit by pairing their NIL with official UT trademarks and logos

One of the biggest brands in all of college sports made a huge splash in the field of NIL on Friday.

Texas Athletics announced that they have reached a group licensing deal with The Brandr Group, paving the way for UT student-athletes to use their name, image, and likeness with official Texas Longhorn trademarks and logos.

To put it simply, a players' name can now appear on the back of jerseys that can be sold to fans; and the players will profit off of the purchases, according to the deal.

UT vice president and athletic director Chris Del Conte shared his thoughts on the new deal in an official announcement from the university on Friday.

“As we continue to evaluate opportunities in the new era of name/image/likeness for all of our student-athletes, working alongside our legal counsel, I am thrilled to announce a new agreement with Brandr for group licensing on Texas-branded and officially licensed merchandise bearing the NIL of Longhorns student-athletes,” UT Vice President and Athletics Director Chris Del Conte said. “Now fans can purchase Texas Longhorns items like jerseys and t-shirts and support their favorite players, which we have never been able to do before, and the student-athletes are able to profit from those sales through their agreement with Brandr.”

While this deal will certainly help current Longhorn athletes, it's a major factor in securing future recruits as well. Star-studded high school players will now see the UT brand as something that could allow them to profit right upon entering college. There's no doubt this will play a huge role in swinging recruits across all sports in UT's favor.

Texas athletes and media members had their fair share of reactions to the big news on social media, including Texas star linebacker DeMarvion Overshown, who has already struck big with NIL over the past few months.

It seemed like this kind of reality was far out of reach until earlier this summer. Now, the future is brighter than ever for Texas Athletics.

