How did Ex-Longhorns Perform in the NBA on Saturday Night?

The NBA had eight games on tap on Saturday night, with more than a few resulting in final scores that came down to a couple of possessions late in the contest.



Right in the mix was a handful of former Texas basketball players, as six out of 14 former Longhorns in the NBA saw action across five different games. Their respective teams went a combined 3-3.



Let’s take a look at the performance of each Texas-Ex

Jarrett Allen - Cleveland Cavaliers

Allen got the start for the Cavaliers against the Atlanta Hawks in a tight 101-95 win. The Cavs used a balanced scoring effort to pull out the win, with Allen chipping in 11 points, 14 rebounds, and two steals in 33 minutes played. "The Fro" also had this smooth-looking transition finish.

Myles Turner - Indiana Pacers

After a monstrous 40-point performance in an overtime loss on Friday night, Myles Turner saw a complete 180 on Saturday as the Pacers pulled out a 102-91 win over the Miami Heat in a game that went into overtime for the second time in as many nights. Turner played an underwhelming 16 minutes where he scored four points and grabbed four rebounds. Talk about a black and white performance.

Greg Brown III - Portland Trailblazers

The Portland Trailblazers blew out the Phoenix Suns 134-105 on Saturday, which gave Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups the perfect opportunity to play his new rookie Greg Brown III. Brown spent one season at Texas last year before being selected 43rd overall in the NBA Draft. Yet, in already his second game, Brown got quality action and scored his first-ever NBA points. He finished the game with four points, three rebounds, and one assist. Getting playtime this early in the season will be valuable for Brown moving forward, but for now, he'll likely spend most of his time observing the action from the bench.

PJ Tucker - Miami Heat

PJ Tucker matched up with fellow Longhorn Myles Turner on Saturday, as the Heat fell 102-91 in overtime to the Indiana Pacers. Tucker logged heavy minutes within the starting unit, but he failed to produce much in his 36 minutes of play. He pulled down seven rebounds and dished out two assists and miss all three of his shot attempts. Tucker will take on former Longhorn Mo Bamba on Monday when the Heat face-off with the Orlando Magic. Look for Tucker to firmly maintain his starting role.

Cory Joseph - Detroit Pistons

Joseph has proved himself to be a valuable vet piece as a backup point guard on a rebuilding Piston's team. Despite a 97-82 loss to the Chicago Bulls on Saturday, he played the most minutes off of the bench for the team on the night and went for five points, three assists, and one rebound. Detroit will try to pick up its first win of the season against the Hawks on Monday night.

Jaxon Hayes - New Orleans Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans fought a tight battle with the Minnesota Timberwolves yesterday, but ultimately lost the game 96-89. Hayes logged 12 minutes and only attempted three shots. He finished the game with three points, two rebounds, and one block. Hayes is firmly behind center Jonas Valanciunas as the second center on New Orleans' roster. The former Longhorn might not start anytime soon this season, but his athleticism and impressive length will be a vital change-of-pace off of the bench for the Pelicans.

This afternoon and evening have a complete slate of former Texas players taking the floor as well, as eight Longhorns will be active with two head-to-head matchups included.

Former Longhorns Kevin Durant and LaMarcus Aldridge will face-off against first-round selection Kai Jones, while the New York Knicks and new rookie center Jericho Sims will match up with the Magic and Bamba.

NBA vets and former Longhorns Tristian Thompson (Kings), Avery Bradley (Lakers), and D.J Augustin (Rockets) also have games this evening.

