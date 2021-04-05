Legend Jack Nicklaus "Couldn't Be Happier" For Longhorns-Ex Spieth After Texas Open Win

Jack Nicklaus was following Jordan Spieth's final round at the Texas Open, where Spieth ended his four-year title drought

Texas Longhorns-ex Jordan Spieth’s first victory in nearly four years caught the attention of the greatest player in the history of golf on Sunday.

Jack Nicklaus, who has won more green jackets at The Masters than any other player, tweeted out his congratulations to Spieth after the Dallas, Texas, native won the Texas Open on Sunday at the TPC in San Antonio.

"Congratulations, @JordanSpieth, on winning the @valerotxopen," Nicklaus said in the tweet. "I know it's been a while for you on the add PGA Tour — a “long road” as you called it — but Barbara and I are so proud of you, and we couldn't be happier! What a well-played tournament, and a terrific last round."

Nicklaus even talked about his experience watching Spieth’s final hole of the event, as he carried a two-shot lead into the 18th hole.

"When you took 3 wood out on 2nd shot at 18, holding a 2-shot lead, I yelled, “Put it back in the bag!” And you did," Nicklaus continued. "You then played 8-iron and beautiful little wedge into seal win! Looking forward to seeing you Tuesday night for dinner at Augusta and wish you well in the Masters!"

Spieth’s victory was his first since the 2017 Open Championship, and it serves as great momentum as he prepares to head back to Augusta National for The Masters this week. Spieth won the 2015 Masters, the first major championship victory of his career.

Nicklaus, of course, has six green jackets, with his last coming in 1986. He remains the game's all-time leading winner in major championships with 18. Spieth has three major championships for his career.

Matthew Postins is an award-winning sports journalist who covers Longhorns in the Pros for Longhorn Country on FanNation.com and SINow. He also writes for CowboyMaven and DallasBasketball.com, covers the Big 12 for HeartlandCollegeSports.com and is the Editor of the College Football America Yearbook. Have a story idea about a former Longhorn now in the professional ranks? Contact Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard.