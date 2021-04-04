Longhorns Ex Spieth Wins 1st Title in 4 Years at Texas Open

With The Masters coming up, Jordan Spieth carries incredible momentum into the first major the year with a win in San Antonio

Former Texas Longhorns golfer Jordan Spieth ended his near-four-year title drought by winning the Texas Open at the TPC at San Antonio on Sunday, the perfect way to prepare for The Masters next week.

Spieth entered Sunday’s final round tied for the lead with Matt Wallace at 12-under par. By the turn of his final round, Spieth was 15-under and had a two-shot lead, on his way to a final-round 66.

He built on the 31 he shot on the backside of his third round on Saturday by notching birdies on Nos. 2, 3, 6, and 8, with the only blemish coming on a bogey at No. 4. Wallace was at even-par at the turn, and Charley Hoffman had replaced Wallace in second place by then, as he was 3-under at the turn.

Hoffman pushed Spieth, as Hoffman put together birdies on Nos. 13, 14, and 16. But Spieth held him off, with three birdies of his own on Nos. 12, 14, and 17, as he held a two-shot lead entering the final hole.

Spieth finished with an 18-under 270 for the 72-hole event.

Spieth surged into a tie for the lead on Saturday after a hot back nine in which he birdied Nos 12, 14, 15, 17, and 18, leading to a third-round 67. That was Spieth’s second 67 of the event. Spieth shot a 67 on Thursday and a 70 on Friday.

Spieth has been on a tear the past few months, even though he had been unable to win his first tournament since the 2017 Open championship up until Sunday.

That tear began at the Phoenix Open, where he shot a career-low 61 in the third round and ended up finishing in a tie for fourth place. The next week, at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Spieth hovered around the lead all week before finishing in a tie for third place.

The following week at the Genesis Invitational, Spieth finished in a tie for 15th, followed by another Top-3 finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Spieth dropped into a tie for 48th at The Players Championship on March 14. But, after a week off, Spieth reached the round of 16 at the WGC-Dell Match Play championships before losing.

Fellow Texas-ex Scottie Scheffler, who will also play in next week’s Masters, shot a final-round 73 to finish in a tie for 54th.

