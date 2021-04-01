Longhorns-Ex Brandon Belt Hopeful for MLB Opening Day Start

The long-time Giants first baseman reflected on his time with the Giants along with teammate, Brandon Crawford

There’s nothing like Opening Day, and for ex-Longhorns infielder Brandon Belt, this Opening Day will mark his 11th season with the San Francisco Giants.

The Giants open the season on Thursday against the Seattle Mariners. Belt, a career .263 hitter, reflected on his time with the Giants during an interview with NBC Sports Bay Area, along with his teammate, Brandon Crawford, who has been with the Giants just as long as Belt.

Belt, who has battled injuries this spring, hopes to play in his 10th Opening Day.

"It's something I want to relish," Belt said. "Because who knows what's going to happen next year."

Belt said that because he’s a free agent for the first time at the end of this season. The former Longhorn played two seasons with Texas, helping it reach the championship series of the College World Series in 2009.

Belt enters this season with 138 career home runs and 502 RBI. His defense is some of the best on the team, with just 66 career errors in 10 MLB seasons. His former manager, Bruce Bochy, was interviewed for the piece and talked about both Belt and Crawford and what he valued in the two when he managed the team.

“Belt, he probably should have some Gold Gloves as good as he's been over there (at first base),” Bochy said. “That's what you got every night.”

The interview was full of great anecdotes about the two Giants veterans, including their unique pre-game rituals, each other’s best plays, and their memories of their two World Series runs together.

After the Giants play their opening series at Seattle, they move on to San Diego for a three-game set with the San Diego Padres. The Giants open their home schedule on April 9 against Colorado.

