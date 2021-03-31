Longhorns Linebacker Juwan Mitchell Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

The Texas Longhorns could be on the verge of losing a major difference-maker on the defensive side of the ball, yet again.

Heading into spring football practice, the middle linebacker position was thought to be one of the strengths of the Texas Longhorns defense.

However, that could be set to change, as star middle linebacker Juwan Mitchell has officially entered his name into the NCAA Transfer Portal, just a single practice into spring camp.

READ MORE: Undiscovered QB Prospect AJ Samuel: Is The World Ready For Him?

Mitchell has flirted with the idea of leaving the program previously as well, entering his name into the portal in January of 2020, and speaking out on Twitter in June saying that he was uncomfortable representing the university.

"This isn’t about the Longhorns .. this isn’t about me," Mitchell continued in a tweet. "This is about our WORLD something that is much bigger than us"

Those tweets were later deleted.

READ MORE: Elite 11 President has High Hopes for Longhorns QB Card

Mitchell would eventually return to the program and start at middle linebacker, as one of the premier pieces of the Longhorns defense.

In two seasons at Texas, Mitchell accumulated 99 tackles, eight tackles for loss, and three sacks from his middle linebacker spot, and was in the midst of forming a dynamic partnership with star will linebacker DaMarvion Overshown.

Should Mitchell indeed be on his way out of Austin for good, sophomore standout Jaylon Ford should be first in line to take his place in the middle of the defense.

CONTINUE READING: Dear Arch Manning: The 10 Reasons You Belong With Longhorns

How do you feel about Mitchell potentially leaving the Longhorns? Comment and join in on the discussion below!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.