Longhorns-Ex Jordan Spieth Finishes With 71 in First Round of The Masters

While Jordan Spieth is in the Top, 10, he, Scottie Scheffler, and Dylan Frittelli are all chasing the red-hot Justin Rose, who shot 65

Longhorns-exes Jordan Spieth finished in the Top 10 after the first round of The Masters at Augusta National, but he’s a long way from the lead.

Spieth, Scottie Scheffler, and Dylan Frittelli were the three Texas-exes in The Masters, with Spieth finishing off a 1-under par 71 after a triple-bogey on the ninth hole.

That left Spieth in a tie for eighth place but trailing the red-hot Justin Rose by six strokes.

Scheffler fired a 1-over 73, while Frittelli shot a 4-over par 76.

Rose, the former U.S. Open champion who is seeking his first green jacket, fired a 7-under 65, complete with an incredible back nine in which he made six birdies, recorded no bogeys, and finished with a 30. He has a four-shot lead on the field.

Spieth had an incredibly frustrating hole. After a birdie on No. 8 moved him to 1-under for the round, Spieth’s tee shot found the trees on the right of the fairway, and his escape shot did not go according to plan. At all.

Spieth ended up paying for his risk-reward play, as he gave up three shots to par on the ninth hole and finished the turn at 2-over for the round.

Spieth bounced back right away with a birdie at No. 10, the start of the course’s famed ‘Amen Corner.’ It sparked a turnaround for him the rest of the afternoon, as he eagled the par-5 15th hole to get back to 1-under par for the round and the tournament. He parred the final three holes to remain in striking distance of Rose.

Scheffler had a rough start in which he bogeyed two of his first five holes, which put him on the defensive the entire round.

Scheffler started the round with a bogey at the par-4 first hole. He then carded another bogey at No. 5, where an errant tee shot on the tee box put Scheffler in a bind, and he failed to make the eight-footer trying to save par.

He made up for it the seventh hole, registering his first birdie of the tournament at the par-4. This time Scheffler had another eight-footer, the result of a solid approach shot, and drained the birdie to improve to 1-over par on the round.

Scheffler was relatively consistent from there. He edged back to even par for the tournament and the day with a birdie on the par-5 15th hole, one of the most reachable par-5s on the course. But, he posted a bogey on the finishing hole to finish with his 73.

