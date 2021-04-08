NewsFootballBasketballLonghorns in the ProsSI.com
Former Longhorn Dylan Frittelli Ends Round 1 of the Masters +4

Dylan Frittelli ends his first round at the 2021 Masters three-over par after a disappointing performance on the front nine.
Former Texas Longhorn Dylan Frittelli struggled early on in the first round of the Masters in Augusta, Georgia. Frittelli started out the morning by scoring bogies on five of the first nine holes, Nos. 1, 2, 5, 6, and 8. 

Frittelli's putting was cause for much of his frustration to start the first round, however, his performance was not all bad in the first nine. The South African was able to birdie on a par 5 No. 8. 

His back nine performance was better, but the same struggles he faced on the front nine continued to haunt him late. Frittelli scored bogies on Nos. 11, 17, and 18. However, Frittelli did flash glimpses of what he is capable of when he birdied Nos. 13 and 15, both very good holes for the former Longhorn.

After the first round, Frittelli currently sits at +4, by no means out of the running, and is currently tied for 59th, a position that is sure to change as more players complete the first round. The Longhorn has an uphill climb ahead of him heading into Friday's round two as he will hope to make the cut heading into the weekend. 

Frittelli will need to have better performances with his irons, and more notably, his putting. This is the 30-year-old's third Masters appearance, his first was in 2018 and his most recent was the 2020 tournament held this past November. 

A strong performance would help Frittelli gain confidence and additional notoriety as he has won just one tournament on the PGA Tour at the 2019 John Deere Classic. 

Other Longhorns that Texas fans will want to keep an eye on today and this weekend are Jordan Spieth and Scottie Scheffler. Spieth is billed as one of the favorites to win the tournament after his victory last weekend at the Valero Texas Open. 

Be sure to tune back in as Longhorns Country will be providing coverage on Longhorns competing in the 2021 Masters tournament all weekend long.

