Spieth addressed claims that he intended to leave the PGA Tour for LIV Golf.

With the start of the LIV Golf Tour, which was created to rival the PGA Tour, several golfers have left the PGA to play for LIV. Notable golfers such as Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson have joined the LIV Tour, however the most notable to join has been Phil Mickelson, a vocal supporter of the new tour.

However, with the arrival LIV Golf on the golf scene has come rumors of potentially other golfers defecting from the PGA Tour. Amongst those rumored to leave for LIV was former Texas Longhorn Jordan Spieth, as rumors had been swirling in recent weeks that he would leave the PGA Tour.

Spieth's agent Jay Danzi made sure to shut down any potential rumors of Spieth's intent to leave the PGA.

"Jordan is not in discussions with LIV and is fully supportive of and happy on the PGA Tour," Danzi told Golf Monthly.

Danzi's denial did not stop the rumor mill from churning, however, causing Spieth to take to Twitter himself and release a statement on the matter.

"Because of the false reporting today, I feel the need to comment," Spieth said in a statement. "Let me be clear, any reports that I am contemplating competing anywhere other than the PGA Tour are categorically untrue. I am NOT in discussions with LIV. I have been quoted on the record for months that I fully support the PGA Tour and have never considered alternatives. My goal has not changed since I began playing golf - to win PGA TOUR events and major championships and to compete against the best players in the world. Those who truly know me, know what is most important to me."

As things currently stand, Spieth has no intent or motive to leave the PGA Tour for LIV Golf and is adamant to remain with the PGA, even as other golfers continue to leave the tour.

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Sign up for the daily LonghornsCountry.com Newsletter Today!

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.