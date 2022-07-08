Skip to main content

'Categorically Untrue': Former Longhorn Jordan Spieth Speaks on LIV Golf Rumors

Spieth addressed claims that he intended to leave the PGA Tour for LIV Golf.

With the start of the LIV Golf Tour, which was created to rival the PGA Tour, several golfers have left the PGA to play for LIV. Notable golfers such as Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson have joined the LIV Tour, however the most notable to join has been Phil Mickelson, a vocal supporter of the new tour. 

However, with the arrival LIV Golf on the golf scene has come rumors of potentially other golfers defecting from the PGA Tour. Amongst those rumored to leave for LIV was former Texas Longhorn Jordan Spieth, as rumors had been swirling in recent weeks that he would leave the PGA Tour. 

Spieth's agent Jay Danzi made sure to shut down any potential rumors of Spieth's intent to leave the PGA. 

"Jordan is not in discussions with LIV and is fully supportive of and happy on the PGA Tour," Danzi told Golf Monthly.

Danzi's denial did not stop the rumor mill from churning, however, causing Spieth to take to Twitter himself and release a statement on the matter. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

USATSI_16932295
Play
News

Which SEC Rivalries Must Stay Together After Conference Realignment

As Texas and Oklahoma prepare to join the SEC, which rivalries should remain intact in the newly formed conference?

By Cole Thompson43 minutes ago
43 minutes ago
sark.0
Play
Football

Big 12 Coaches Poll: Where Does Longhorns Steve Sarkisian Rank?

There is only room for improvement in year two at Texas for Steve Sarkisian

By Michael Gresser7 hours ago
7 hours ago
Image
Play
Podcast

PODCAST: The Longhorns Recap; Arch Manning Impact

The Longhorns are all in on the recruiting trail as Arch Manning's impact continues

By Adam Glick8 hours ago
8 hours ago

"Because of the false reporting today, I feel the need to comment," Spieth said in a statement. "Let me be clear, any reports that I am contemplating competing anywhere other than the PGA Tour are categorically untrue. I am NOT in discussions with LIV. I have been quoted on the record for months that I fully support the PGA Tour and have never considered alternatives. My goal has not changed since I began playing golf - to win PGA TOUR events and major championships and to compete against the best players in the world. Those who truly know me, know what is most important to me."

As things currently stand, Spieth has no intent or motive to leave the PGA Tour for LIV Golf and is adamant to remain with the PGA, even as other golfers continue to leave the tour. 

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Sign up for the daily LonghornsCountry.com Newsletter Today!

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

USATSI_16932295
News

Which SEC Rivalries Must Stay Together After Conference Realignment

As Texas and Oklahoma prepare to join the SEC, which rivalries should remain intact in the newly formed conference?

By Cole Thompson43 minutes ago
sark.0
Football

Big 12 Coaches Poll: Where Does Longhorns Steve Sarkisian Rank?

There is only room for improvement in year two at Texas for Steve Sarkisian

By Michael Gresser7 hours ago
Image
Podcast

PODCAST: The Longhorns Recap; Arch Manning Impact

The Longhorns are all in on the recruiting trail as Arch Manning's impact continues

By Adam Glick8 hours ago
USATSI_17226848
Football

West Virginia Defensive Players to Watch vs. Longhorns in Week 5

West Virginia will have a new-look defense in 2022

By Matt Galatzan9 hours ago
USATSI_18157021
Football

Texas Two Step: Longhorn WR's Xavier Worthy and Isaiah Neyor Offer Dynamic Duo

247Sports listed Neyor and Worthy as the third best receiver duo in college football.

By Connor Zimmerlee10 hours ago
Jalen Hale
Recruiting

Texas In Top 3 For Top WR Jalen Hale

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

By Longhorns Country Staff20 hours ago
USATSI_18143525
Football

Texas Ranked No. 4 In Preseason Big 12 Poll

The Big 12 released their conference predictions for the 2022 season on Thursday.

By Connor Zimmerlee23 hours ago
USATSI_11766148
News

More Conference Realignment? For SEC Football, It's Not Complicated

Given the history of the SEC, expansion must be done properly if it's to be done at all.

By Cole Thompson23 hours ago