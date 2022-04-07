Skip to main content

New Tee Times For Longhorns Spieth and Scheffler at The Masters

Scottie Scheffler and Jordan Spieth are given their tee times for the first two rounds of the Masters.

The most prestigious golf tournament in the world is set to tee off on Thursday morning, as golfers compete for the coveted green jacket. The groupings and tee times were announced for the first two rounds Tuesday, with two former Longhorns in pursuit of a Masters win. 

The tee times were adjusted Thursday morning after a short weather delay. 

Masters Grouping

Masters groupings for the first two rounds

Entering the Masters as arguably the hottest golfer in the world, Texas-ex Scottie Scheffler is hoping to win the first green jacket of his career and continue his scorching hot streak. 

Scheffler, the new No. 1 ranked golfer in the world, is coming to Augusta on a roll. He won his first PGA Tour tournament at the Phoenix Waste Management Open and enters the Masters as one of the favorites. 

USATSI_17977038

Scottie Scheffler

Scheffler will be in group 16, grouped with Adam Scott and Tony Finau, which tees off Thursday morning at 11:26 a.m. ET and Friday at 2:03 p.m.

Another former Longhorns great, Jordan Spieth, who won the Masters in 2015, will look to add a second green jacket to his collection and reestablish his standing as one of the best golfers in the world. 

spieth blue

Jordan Spieth

Spieth is in group 30, alongside Viktor Hovland and Xander Schauffele. The group will tee of second to last on Thursday, with their tee time set for 2:22 p.m. They will have an early tee time on Friday morning in Round 2 at 10:34 a.m.

Tiger Woods, who is set to return to the tour for the first time since his injury, will tee off at 11:04 AM ET. He is paired Louis Oosthuizen of South Africa and Joaquin Niemann of Chile.

USATSI_8516330

Jordan Spieth

