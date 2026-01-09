SI

Brooks Koepka Officially Applies to Regain PGA Tour Membership

Koepka, a five-time major-winner, departed LIV Golf last month and has now made clear that he intends to resume his career as a PGA Tour member.

Bob Harig

Koepka at the LIV Golf team championship in August.
Koepka at the LIV Golf team championship in August. / Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

Brooks Koepka has begun the process of regaining his PGA Tour membership, the PGA Tour has confirmed with Sports Illustrated. The news was first reported by ESPN.

Koepka’s agent, Blake Smith, also confirmed to SI that Koepka has reapplied for Tour membership.

Koepka, a five-time major champion, announced last month that he was leaving the LIV Golf league after four years, despite having one more year left on his contract with the breakaway league. The parting was amicable, as Koepka cited personal reasons for his departure and LIV Golf supported his decision.

Since Koepka has formally reapplied, the Tour will now embark on a reinstatement and disciplinary process, which will include input from the PGA Tour policy board, which includes Tiger Woods among its player-directors. They’ll also receive input the Future Competition committee, which includes Woods along with Patrick Cantlay and Adam Scott among others.

It's unclear what, if any, punishment Koepka will receive for leaving the PGA Tour to play for LIV Golf. The Tour has said that LIV events are “unauthorized.” Hudson Swafford revealed earlier this week that the Tour has banned him until 2027 for competing in LIV Golf.

Koepka joined LIV Golf in 2022. He became the first active LIV golfer to win a major when he won the 2023 PGA Championship, his fifth career major. That win makes Koepka exempt to all four majors in 2026, should he choose to compete in them. He would also be able to accept sponsor exemptions to play in DP World Tour events. He played four events on that circuit in 2025.

More Golf from Sports Illustrated

feed

Published |Modified
BOB HARIG

Bob Harig is a senior writer covering golf for Sports Illustrated. He has more than 25 years experience on the beat, including 15 at ESPN. Harig is a regular guest on Sirius XM PGA Tour Radio and has written two books, "DRIVE: The Lasting Legacy of Tiger Woods" and "Tiger and Phil: Golf's Most Fascinating Rivalry." He graduated from Indiana University where he earned an Evans Scholarship, named in honor of the great amateur golfer Charles (Chick) Evans Jr. Harig, a former president of the Golf Writers Association of America, lives in Clearwater, Fla.

Home/Golf