Brooks Koepka Officially Applies to Regain PGA Tour Membership
Brooks Koepka has begun the process of regaining his PGA Tour membership, the PGA Tour has confirmed with Sports Illustrated. The news was first reported by ESPN.
Koepka’s agent, Blake Smith, also confirmed to SI that Koepka has reapplied for Tour membership.
Koepka, a five-time major champion, announced last month that he was leaving the LIV Golf league after four years, despite having one more year left on his contract with the breakaway league. The parting was amicable, as Koepka cited personal reasons for his departure and LIV Golf supported his decision.
Since Koepka has formally reapplied, the Tour will now embark on a reinstatement and disciplinary process, which will include input from the PGA Tour policy board, which includes Tiger Woods among its player-directors. They’ll also receive input the Future Competition committee, which includes Woods along with Patrick Cantlay and Adam Scott among others.
It's unclear what, if any, punishment Koepka will receive for leaving the PGA Tour to play for LIV Golf. The Tour has said that LIV events are “unauthorized.” Hudson Swafford revealed earlier this week that the Tour has banned him until 2027 for competing in LIV Golf.
Koepka joined LIV Golf in 2022. He became the first active LIV golfer to win a major when he won the 2023 PGA Championship, his fifth career major. That win makes Koepka exempt to all four majors in 2026, should he choose to compete in them. He would also be able to accept sponsor exemptions to play in DP World Tour events. He played four events on that circuit in 2025.