Skip to main content
    • December 2, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Kenny Vaccaro Retires, set to start Esports organization

    The former Longhorns safety also wants to pursue a world championship in the first-person shooter game Halo
    Author:

    Kenny Vaccaro will use his post-NFL life to start an Esports organization named G1 — Gamers First — as the former Longhorn will retire from professional football.

    Vaccaro, a former Pro Football Weekly All-American during his final season with Texas, hadn’t played a down of pro football this season after the Tennessee Titans cut him in the spring for salary cap purposes. Rather than continue to hunt for a new NFL job, Vaccaro is embarking on a new business in the expanding space of Esports.

    Vaccaro and G1 released a statement via Twitter on Wednesday.

    "This isn't a reflex decision for me; it's something I've thought about for a long time," Vaccaro said. "I've been a gamer for even longer than I've played football, and I've always thought of myself as a gamer first. So this is the realization of a long-term dream for me. And while football has been how many have defined me, G1 is evidence for other athletes as well that life doesn't end just because you put down the helmet. You can reinvent yourself."

    According to NFL.com, Vaccaro intends to pursue a world Esports championship in the first-shooter game Halo.

    Recommended Articles

    USATSI_15295836
    Play
    Longhorns in the pros

    Former Longhorns Safety Retires, Heads for Esports

    The former Longhorns safety also wants to pursue a world championship in the first-person shooter game Halo

    52 seconds ago
    Harold Perkins
    Play
    Football

    Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Texas Makes the Cut for Elite LB Perkins

    Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

    31 minutes ago
    Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy (8) smiles after scoring a touchdown during the game against West Virginia on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. Mlc Ut Wv Football 1106
    Play
    Football

    Texas Standout Rookie WR Honored By Big 12

    Xavier Worthy's production is the best start for a Texas wide receiver since Roy Williams

    1 hour ago

    The New Orleans Saints selected Vaccaro as the No. 15 overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft. After five seasons with the Saints, during which he was named to the Pro Football Writers Association’s All-Rookie Team, he played three more seasons with the Tennessee Titans. His NFL career included 110 games, with 109 starts, 610 tackles and 10 interceptions.

    You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard.

    Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

    Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

    Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

    USATSI_15295836
    Longhorns in the pros

    Former Longhorns Safety Retires, Heads for Esports

    The former Longhorns safety also wants to pursue a world championship in the first-person shooter game Halo

    52 seconds ago
    Harold Perkins
    Football

    Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Texas Makes the Cut for Elite LB Perkins

    Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

    31 minutes ago
    Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy (8) smiles after scoring a touchdown during the game against West Virginia on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. Mlc Ut Wv Football 1106
    Football

    Texas Standout Rookie WR Honored By Big 12

    Xavier Worthy's production is the best start for a Texas wide receiver since Roy Williams

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17208538
    Men's Basketball

    Longhorn Women Pull Away from Jackson State For Victory

    It wasn't easy, but the No. 15 Texas Longhorns claimed their second straight win, led by forward Lauren Ebo

    6 hours ago
    Maalik Murphy
    Football

    Texas QB Commit Maalik Murphy Has Message For Longhorns Fans

    Longhorns QB commit Maalik Murphy ready to help change culture at Texas

    Dec 1, 2021
    USATSI_17058989
    Football

    Texas Running Back Bijan Robinson Inks New NIL Deal

    The star-studded playmaker wasted no time securing another NIL deal after the conclusion of Texas' season

    Dec 1, 2021
    alvontae
    Football

    Another Longhorns Wide Receiver is Hitting the Transfer Portal

    The junior wideout is the latest Longhorn to hit the road after a 5-7 season

    Dec 1, 2021
    USATSI_17059045
    Football

    Full 2022 Longhorns Football Schedule Has Been Revealed

    Texas' full 2022 football schedule has been revealed, and there are significant challenges ahead.

    Dec 1, 2021