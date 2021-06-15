Sports Illustrated home
Longhorns Jordan Spieth, Scottie Scheffler Will Be in Same Group at U.S. Open at Torrey Pines

With the year's third major championship set to start Thursday, the former Longhorns will tee it up alongside Will Zalatoris
So will former Texas Longhorns golfer Jordan Spieth win another U.S. Open, or will Scottie Scheffler win his first?

Those are looming questions for Longhorns fans as the U.S. Open starts Thursday at Torrey Pines in San Diego.

Spieth, who admitted earlier this week that he has a sore heel, enters the event ranked No. 3 in the FedEx Cup race, with one victory at the Valero Texas Open and eight Top 10 finishes this season. He’s shaken off the struggles of the past few seasons and put together his best PGA Tour campaign since 2017, when he won the Open Championship overseas. Spieth won the U.S. Open in 2015.

The Dallas, Texas, native believes he’s ready for the challenge and for contention to claim a second U.S. Open title, despite missing the cut at the PGA Tour event hosted by Torrey Pines in January.

“I’m in a position where I think I can stand on the 10th tee on Thursday and win this golf tournament,” he said.

Spieth received his tee times for Thursday and his playing partners. Spieth will tee off at 4:25 p.m. EST from the 10th tee with Will Zalatoris and, of all people, Scheffler.

Scheffler is coming off a third-place finish in The Memorial two weeks ago, a tournament in which he ended up being a birdie on No. 18 away from making it into a sudden-death playoff with Collin Morikawa and Patrick Cantlay.

While Spieth grabs a significant share of attention from Longhorns golf fans, Scheffler has put together a fine season. He is No. 21 in the FedEx Cup rankings, and while he hasn’t won a PGA Tour event yet, he has six Top 10 finishes this season, including his runner-up finish at the WGC-Dell Match Play Champion, which was held in Austin.

So, a win this weekend for Scheffler would be career-altering. It would be his first major championship, earn him exemptions into major championships for years to come, and help his cause when it comes to the Ryder Cup later this year.

What do you think of Spieth and Scheffler's chances at the US Open? Comment and join in on the discussion below!

