Report: Former Longhorn Jaxson Hayes Arrested After Police Altercation

Report: Former Longhorns Basketball Star Jaxson Hayes Arrested And Hospitalized After Violent Altercation With Police

On Wednesday morning, New Orleans Pelicans center and former Longhorn Jaxson Hayes was involved in a violent altercation with police, according to a report from TMZ Sports.

Per TMZ:

“Law enforcement were called to an LA area home for a domestic disturbance early Wednesday morning ... and when cops attempted to check on the parties involved, 21-year-old Hayes tried like hell to keep them from entering the premises. Sources tell us 6'11", 220-lb. Hayes got combative with cops and a fight broke out ... with the ex-Texas Longhorns star getting tased in the middle of the scuffle. The brawl was allegedly so intense, police put out an "officer needs help" radio call. Hayes was taken to a nearby hospital to get treatment for minor injuries ... and an officer involved in the fight also sought treatment, although their condition is unknown. Hayes is expected to be booked for felony battery on a police officer. Cops are still investigating the initial alleged domestic incident, but both parties have been uncooperative.”

READ MORE: OU to the SEC: Oklahoma's Gamble Will Pay Off on the Recruiting Trail

This is a turn of events for the promising 21-year-old, who had an impressive rookie season. In 64 games for the Pelicans, Hayes averaged 7.4 points on 67.2% shooting and four rebounds.

Hayes was drafted eighth overall in the 2019 draft, signing a three-year, $15 million dollar contract in New Orleans. The Pelicans finished the 2020 season with a 31-41 record, missing the playoffs.

CONTINUE READING: Texas Move to SEC Showing Immediate Impact? July 30 Visit Preview

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Sign up for your premium membership to LonghornsCountry.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.