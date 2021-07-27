Texas Move to SEC Showing Immediate Impact? July 30 Visit Preview

Texas football will have a huge weekend ahead on the recruiting trail; here’s what to look for

The Texas Longhorns' transition to the SEC should and will dominate the headlines for the upcoming future. The effect of the move will be tremendous and will show an immediate impact.

On July 30th, head coach Steve Sarkisian and Texas football will host various prospects and commits with one final chance to impress prior to Fall camp.

Here are the top three prospects to look out for:

1. Bryce Anderson

This is an obvious one. Anderson is down to Texas and Texas A&M as his final two options. At the same time, Anderson has visits scheduled to both schools this weekend. This is a pivotal weekend for Texas to get the star safety from Beaumont.

2. Harold Perkins

This is another one that comes down to Texas and Texas A&M. With Texas potentially jumping ship to the SEC, this is a great weekend for UT to show their value to the number one linebacker in the nation.

3. Omari Abor

One of the most sought-after edge rushers in America, Abor will be in Austin along with the aforementioned Perkins this weekend -- though the Longhorns will have a good deal of ground to make up there.

4. Reuben Owens

Following a surprise decommitment from one of the top running backs in the 2023 class, Owens is scheduled to visit the Forty Acres once again. The move to the SEC certainly changes things for the future and Owens acknowledged just that.

"It would be good to know another in-state program is in such a competitive conference," Owens told LonghornsCountry.com. "I think it would add credibility for a lot of recruits nationally."

In addition, commits such as Bryan Allen Jr., Connor Robinson and Armani Winfield will be coming back to Austin for the weekend.

Here is the full list of prospects visiting:

Harold Perkins, LB, Cy-Park

Bryce Anderson, S, Beaumont Westbrook

Omari Abor, DL, Duncanville

Derrick Brown, EDGE, Texas High

Brenen Thompson (maybe), WR, Spearman

Bryan Allen Jr., S, Aledo

Jaden Allen, CB, Aledo (2024)

K’von Sherman, LB, Pearland

Johntay Cook (maybe), WR, Desoto (2023)

Rueben Owens, RB, El Campo (2023)

Caleb Mitchell, DE, DeSoto (2024)

Jaden Platt, TE, Eaton (2023)

Vernon Glover JR, CB, Dickinson (2023)

Anthony Hill, EDGE, Denton Ryan (2023)

Anthony Jones, EDGE, Las Vegas (NV.) Liberty

Kam Dewberry, OL, Atascocita

Will Stone, K, Austin Regents

Chris Palfreeman, WR, Fort Worth All Saints (2023)

Connor Robertson, OL, Austin Westlake

Jeremy Patton, LB, Tenaha

Armani Winfield, WR, Lewisville

Jaylon Guilbeau, CB, Port Arthur Memorial

Jason Robinson, WR, CE King (2024)

Jadyn Robinson, WR, CE King (2025)

Daniel Demery, S, Parish Episcopal (2023)

Malik Muhammad, CB, IMG Academy (2023)

Mikal Harrison-Pilot, ATH, Temple (2023)

Johnny Bowens, DL, Converse Judson (2023)

