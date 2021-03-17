NewsFootballBasketballLonghorns in the ProsSI.com
Report: Former Longhorns RB Malcolm Brown to Sign with Dolphins

Malcolm Brown, who gained more than 2,000 yards for the Texas Longhorns, is reportedly joining the Miami Dolphins
Former Texas Longhorns running back Malcolm Brown will reportedly sign a free-agent contract with the Miami Dolphins.

The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported the deal, which lands Brown on a depth chart in Miami that includes Salvon Ahmed, Matt Breida, Myles Gaskin, and DeAndre Washington. The Dolphins have not officially announced the signing on their Web site.

Gaskin was the Dolphins’ leading rusher in 2020, gaining 584 yards and scoring three touchdowns. Ahmed (319 yards, 3 TDs) and Breida (254 yards, 0 TDs) followed.

Brown signed with the Los Angeles Rams coming out of Texas in 2015, While undrafted, Brown carved out a role with the Rams as a backup running back that lasted six seasons, 70 games, and one Super Bowl appearance. Brown rushed for a career-best 419 yards and five touchdowns in 2020, even while playing as part of a committee that featured Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson.

For his career, Brown has gained 1,188 yards, scored 11 touchdowns, and rushed 298 times. He also did some special teams work for the Rams.

Brown, a former USA Today High School All-American, was a Second-Team All-Big 12 selection in 2014 after rushing for 708 yards and six touchdowns. For his career at Texas, he rushed for 2,678 yards and 24 touchdowns.

