Report: Rockets Trade Former Longhorn P.J. Tucker to Bucks

Included in the Tucker deal is another former Longhorns player, as D.J. Augustin is reportedly on his way to Houston

Former Texas Longhorns forward P.J. Tucker is on his way to the Milwaukee Bucks after the Houston Rockets reportedly dealt him on Wednesday.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported the deal. The Rockets will send Tucker, Rodions Kurucs, and the Bucks’ 2022 first-round pick (which the Rockets had acquired previously) for an unprotected 2023 first-round pick, along with D.J. Wilson and another former Longhorn, D.J. Augustin.

A move for Tucker had been long considered a possibility, especially after the Rockets traded Russell Westbrook and James Harden. The Rockets appear to be in rebuild mode, while the Bucks are trying to fine-tune their roster for postseason help.

The 35-year old Tucker has played 32 games this season and is averaging 4.4 points per game, the lowest season scoring average of his career. But, he’s considered an above-average defender.

Augustin, meanwhile, comes to the Rockets after signing with the Bucks in the offseason. Before that, he made stops in Orlando, Denver, Oklahoma City, Detroit, Chicago, Toronto, Indiana, and Charlotte. He was a consensus first-team All-America selection at Texas and left the program after two collegiate seasons to become a first-round pick.

Augustin was playing nearly 20 minutes a game for the Bucks, but he was only averaging 6.1 points per game.

