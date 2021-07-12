Sports Illustrated home
Texas Ace Ty Madden Drafted 32nd Overall By Detroit Tigers

The wait is over as Ty Madden will continue his pitching career with the Detroit Tigers
Ty Madden will always call the Forty Acres home but now, he leaves it to head to the professional level. 

And while he might not have been selected in the first round, Madden’s new home should make him a star in the making for a rebuilding club.

Madden was selected by the Detroit Tigers 32nd overall in the 2021 MLB Draft. The selection becomes the highest by a Texas player since 2013 when Corey Knebel was drafted No. 39 overall by the Detroit Tigers.

The 6-foot-3 ace was the 10th college pitcher selected on Sunday evening. Others names were Vanderbilt’s Jack Leiter (No. 2), Miami Ohio’s Sam Bachman (No. 9), Vanderbilt’s Kumar Rocker (No. 10), Mississippi State’s Will Bednar (No. 14), UC Santa Barbra’s Michael McGreevy (No.18), Mississippi’s Gunnar Hoglund (No. 19), Kansas State’s Jordan Wicks (No. 21), East Carolina’s Gavin Williams (No. 23) and Wake Forest’s Ryan Cusick (No. 24). 

Jackson Jobe (No. 3) from Heritage Hall School (OK), Frank Mozzicato (No. 7) from East Catholic Hight School (CT), Andrew Painter (No.13) from Calvary Christian Academy (FL),  Chase Petty (No. 26) from Mainland Regional High (NJ) and Maddux Bruns (No. 29) from UMS Prep School (AL) were also selected

Madden, a graduate of Cypress Ranch High School, became a star at The Disch during Texas' 50-win season. He posted a 7-5 record with a 2.45 ERA and 137 strikeouts, the most by a Texas pitcher since J.P. Howell (166 strikeouts) in 2004.

In Omaha at the College World Series, Madden showed scouts what his mid-90 fastball could do. In two games, he struck out 18 batters in 13 innings to cap an impressive season on the mound. 

"What the kid has done for our team with his leadership and his work ethic has helped mold this culture," Texas coach David Pierce said last month. 

The MLB Draft will return to normal following the 2020 COVID-19 season. Last year, the league only allowed five total rounds because of the pandemic. This year, it will be back to its normal 20 round set. 

Madden is the first Longhorn to be selected, but he likely won't be the last. Fellow pitchers Tristan Stevens, Cole Quintanilla, first baseman Zach Zubia, third baseman Cam Williams and outfielder Mike Antico all are expected to be called before the final selection.  

