Watch: Marquise Goodwin Scores First TD in Two Years

    • November 22, 2021
    Watch: Marquise Goodwin Scores First Touchdown in Two Years

    The former Longhorns wide receiver opted out of 2020 due to COVID-19 and hadn't scored a touchdown since 2019
    Former Texas Longhorns wide receiver Marquise Goodwin scored his first receiving touchdown in more than two years during the Chicago Bears’ 16-13 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

    Goodwin, who is with the Bears this season, scored that touchdown on a 49-yard pass from Bears quarterback Andy Dalton in the fourth quarter at Soldier Field. The score gave the Bears a 13-9 lead.

    The NFL captured the touchdown, and Goodwin’s ensuing dance, from a unique end zone, ground-level vantage point.

    Goodwin signed with the Bears on April 16. He had caught just 12 passes for 173 yards for the Bears this season. But, on Sunday, Goodwin played a big role, catching four passes for 104 yards and a touchdown.

    Goodwin opted out of the 2020 NFL season due to COVID-19. He was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles that offseason. He scored his last receiving touchdown on Sept. 15, 2019, against Cincinnati as a member of the San Francisco 49ers.

    Goodwin had his best NFL season with the 49ers in 2017, during which he caught 56 passes for 962 yards and two touchdowns.

    Goodwin played for the Longhorns from 2009-12, catching 120 passes for 1,364 yards and seven touchdowns. Goodwin was also a two-time NCAA champion in the long jump (2010, 2012) and a four-time All-American in track and field. He attempted to qualify for the 2021 U.S. Olympic team in the long jump.

    He was selected in the third round, with the 78th overall pick, of the 2013 NFL Draft, by the Buffalo Bills.

    You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard.

