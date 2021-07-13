Texas First-Baseman Zubia Selected 599th Overall In MLB Draft

The former Texas senior infielder will begin the dream of playing in the majors

Texas Longhorn's baseball continues to showcase the pro-level talent that was on the roster in 2021, as six different players have already been selected in the 2021 MLB Draft.

On Tuesday, former Texas senior first-baseman added to that total, as he was selected 599th overall by the Miami Marlins in the 20th round of the draft. Zubia now joins former teammates Ty Madden, Mike Antico, Ivan Melendez, Cam Williams, Cole Quintanilla, and Kolby Kubichek as former Longhorns to have their name called.

Zubia was as experienced as they come for David Pierce's roster in 2021. The senior was tied for the team-lead in hits at 66 with second-baseman Mitchell Daly, while also having the third-most homers on the team with 11. He also knocked-in three triples on the year.

READ MORE: Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Elite 2022 OL Prospect Devon Campbell Names Final Five

In Zubia's role as the first-baseman on a talented Texas defense, it's no surprise that he led the Big 12 conference both total catches and put-outs with 600 and 555, respectfully.

Zubia's 231 at-bats was tied for second in the conference, as his consistent plate appearances allowed him to rack in the fourth-most RBI in the Big 12 at 61.

The Longhorns College World Series semi-final loss to Mississippi State was especially hard for someone like Zubia, who gave his all in four years on the Forty Acres.

The Richmond, Texas native finishes his career at Texas with 201 games played, a .274 batting average, 185 hits, 30 home-runs, and 162 RBI.

Zubia will now likely look to make a name for himself in the minor leagues before working his way onto the Marlin's roster.

READ MORE: Former NFL Longhorns Share Their Thoughts On Sarkisian

CONTINUE READING: Texas Longhorns 2021 Opponent Preview: Oklahoma State Cowboys

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Sign up for your premium membership to LonghornsCountry.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.