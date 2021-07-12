Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsFootballBasketballLonghorns in the ProsPodcast
Search

Former NFL Longhorns Share Their Thoughts On Sarkisian

Current NFL defenders and Former Texas Longhorns shared their thoughts on new Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian recently, giving the hire glowing reviews
Author:
Publish date:

The Texas Longhorns football program has transitioned into a new identity under new head coach Steve Sarkisian.

Sarkisian has built a talented staff that will hope to bring the Longhorns back into National Championship contention.

This past week, a trio of NFL Longhorns weighed in on the future of Texas football under SSarkisian:

Kenny Vaccaro S

“I met him at the Spring game. He seems like a great down-to-earth dude. I think he wants to win though. I think he wants to put his name and his stamp on Texas and I think he's gonna do it."

READ MORE: Where Does Texas Rank In Latest Big 12 Football Preseason Poll?

READ MORE: Texas Pitcher Cole Quintanilla Selected 263rd Overall In Ninth Round Of MLB Draft

DeShon Elliot DB

“I’m excited because you know new things are coming in, new head coach, new coaching staff… A lot of young guys who are hungry who are ready to get it, ready to eat. They want to win, they want to be great.”

Joseph Ossai DE

“I talked to the guys I know and they really like the coach and they’ve bought in and that’s the most important thing when starting a new program and I think it's going to be amazing.”

The talent has always been there for the Longhorns, yet the ability to develop that talent remained questionable during previous coaching regimes.

Expectations will continue to remain high for Sarkisian as he looks to translate his previous success as the offensive coordinator at Alabama over to the Forty Acres.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Sign up for your premium membership to LonghornsCountry.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

.

USATSI_15959535
News

Former NFL Longhorns Share Their Thoughts On Sarkisian

Current NFL defenders and Former Texas Longhorns shared their thoughts on new Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian recently, giving the hire glowing reviews

IMG_6924
News

Texas Pitcher Cole Quintanilla Selected 263rd Overall In Ninth Round Of MLB Draft

Texas pitcher Cole Quintanilla is the latest Texas Longhorn to be selected in the 2021 MLB Draft

Antico_Mike_sss_Texas_base_BYU0190
News

Longhorns Mike Antico Selected In Eighth Round Of MLB Draft

Longhorns outfielder Mike Antico is the latest Longhorn to be selected in the 2021 MLB Draft

USATSI_16304713
News

Texas Baseball Trio Named Freshmen All-Americans

Texas freshmen Mitchell Daly, Tanner Witt, and Aaron Nixon are only beginning to show the nation their budding talent

USATSI_15306998
News

Texas Longhorns 2021 Opponent Preview: Oklahoma State Cowboys

The Longhorns will welcome Mike Gundy and the Oklahoma State Cowboys to Austin for their annual matchup

GettyImages-1171414103
News

Is Texas In Line For Another Alabama Transfer?

The Texas Longhorns could be in line for yet another transfer from the defending national champions

USATSI_16309158
Longhorns in the pros

Texas Ace Ty Madden Drafted 32nd Overall By Detroit Tigers

The wait is over as Ty Madden will continue his pitching career with the Detroit Tigers

GettyImages-1293682816
Football

Where Does Texas Rank In Latest Big 12 Football Preseason Poll?

The conference announced the media's preseason picks for 2021 and the Longhorns once again have a few competitors at the top-end of the standings