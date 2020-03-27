Texas Football: Collin Johnson Shows Off Route Running and Training Ahead of NFL Draft

Collin Johnson isn't your typical big-framed wide receiver.

The Texas standout took to Twitter this week to show off his route running skills in a recent post titled "who says big guys can't be good route runners?"

While the novel coronavirus has brought the sports world to a seeming standstill, football fans are looking forward to the upcoming NFL Draft with great anticipation and Johnson's case is an interesting one.

The former Longhorn was likely going to be a first or second round pick after his junior season, but elected to return to the Forty Acres for his senior campaign.

Unfortunately for Johnson injuries plagued his final collegiate season. He pulled a hamstring in the Longhorns' season opener against Louisiana Tech and re-injured himself upon his return. He wasn't fully healthy until the team's Alamo Bowl victory over Utah.

After participating in the senior bowl, many thought Johnson had a chance to improve his draft stock with a good workout during the NFL combine, but once again bad luck struck when he injured his hip flexor just days before he was scheduled to run through drills for scouts.

Johnson thought he would get one more chance to impress at the University of Texas Pro Day on April 1, but the event was cancelled due to concerns over the novel coronavirus.

As of now, many expect Johnson to go somewhere around the third round, which could actually be good news for him. Not only does that give him a chance to work with an experienced quarterback, but he could also learn behind a more-experienced group of receivers as teams drafting pass-catchers.