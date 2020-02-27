Texas Football: Collin Johnson Won't Run at NFL Combine

Texas Longhorn wide receiver Collin Johnson sustained a hip flexor injury during the pre-combine workouts that will keep him out of official on-field testing on Thursday.

It's yet another tough break for the Longhorn wideout, who was only able to play in six games this season because of a nagging hamstring injury suffered in the first game of the year against Lousiana Tech.

With his playing time cut in half and rarely at 100 percent, Johnson caught just 35 passes for 497 yards and two scores in 2019.

The injury has hushed what had been significant buzz for Johnson following the 2018 season when some scouts were talking about taking the Longhorn receiver on the first or second day of the draft.

Johnson decided to come back for his senior campaign, a decision he still doesn't regret according to an interview with the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

“I think the injuries affected my stock,” Johnson said. “At the end of the day, I am better because of it. I am a better man. I am a better football player. It taught me to appreciate the time you are out on the field cause it could be taken away from you at any given moment. I’m appreciative of every opportunity you get.”

After turning some heads in the Senior Bowl, Johnson had begun to revive some of his previous draft hype when he measured in as the tallest receiver at the combine earlier this week.

He believed he was capable of a 4.5 in the 40-yard dash, a time that would have certainly turned heads around the NFL, but yet another injury means he'll have to wait until the Texas pro day on April 1 to show scouts what he can do.

The NFL Combine starts tomorrow on the NFL Network. It runs from 4-11 p.m. with wide receivers, quarterbacks and tight ends running.

