Texas Football: Devin Duvernay Garnering Buzz Heading Into NFL Combine

Chris Dukes

Former Texas wide receiver Devin Duvernay's name seems to be on everyone's lips as a possible NFL Draft steal going into the testing phase of the NFL Combine. 

Duvernay is coming off a breakout season 2019, catching 106 passes for 1,386 yards and nine touchdowns, but it's not just his on-field production that has NFL scouts excited. 

Duvernay has legit track speed. He blew past the field in 2015 with a 10.27 to win the Texas state championship in the 100-meter dash (as seen in the video below). 

While some track guys never quite figure out how to turn that speed into production on the football field, Duvernay combines it with crisp route running and incredibly sure hands, making him Sam Ehlinger's favorite target on third down. 

"I've always trusted Devin," Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger said last year. "I mean, hasn't dropped a pass in a game. So I know if I put the ball in his area and he has a chance to go get it. He's gonna make a play."

Duvernay played in the slot during his senior season, but can play on the inside or outside in the NFL. Though he's a little on the short side at 5-foot-11, his 200-pound frame gives him enough strength to beat press coverage when he needs to. 

Going into the on-field testing portion of the NFL Combine there are plenty of people talking about Duvernay. His name was all over Twitter in the past few days. 

Though the Duvernay bandwagon already has quite a few occupants, there may be even more after Thursday afternoon. The Texas receiver says he has been running 4.4 and 4.3 times in the 40-yard dash leading up to the combine and he could very well turn in an eye-popping number. 

If that happens we could see Duvernay's stock rise even higher as we approach the NFL Draft. 

You can watch the NFL Draft Combine tomorrow on the NFL Network from 4-11 p.m. 

What do you think?

Where would you like to see Duvernay end up? Let us know in the comments. We offer weekly giveaways to commenters that range from free UT apparel to tickets to Longhorn games. 

